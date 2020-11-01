6-year-old Gives An Interesting Twist To Age-old ABC Rap, Leaves Michelle Obama Impressed

An inspirational footage of a 6-year-old Black kid from Memphis, Tennessee, rapping about career choices for each letter of the alphabet’s ABC has left the internet impressed. Shared by his dad Bobby White on Facebook, the nearly 3-minute clip portrays Sam who wants to be an architect, but he gives options to kids in his now-viral rap about occupation each letter in the English language entails. “I’m penning this as the #YouCanBeABCs with Sam. Literally stopped him from drinking a smoothie to film this,” Bobby wrote in the caption of the footage that was shared more than 225,000 times.

The footage also caught the attention of the former first lady of the US Michelle Obama. Michelle shared the encouraging clip of the 1st grader’s clarity of thought, and said, “This video put a smile on my face, so I wanted to share it with all of you.” She added, “I hope this gives us a moment to pause and think about our kids right now and the kind of future we want to see for them.” Confirming that she “absolutely loves” Sam’s version of the ABCs, Michelle said, the clip and the child will inspire many other kids to dream big.

The little boy has redefined the age-old ABC alphabet song. A is not for apple in his rap number neither is B for ball. In his song, A stands for Architect, B for Biochemist, C for Computer software developer, D for Dentist, L for lawyer.

Netizens say 'kudos to dad'

The kid continues to motivate with his rap sung to perfection, as he encourages many kids like him to never back down for the multifarious opportunities that are waiting for every child out there. Bobby also credited Sam for the amazing choreography, as he said, that the kid never peeked into the teleprompter and he had memorized it all by heart. Lauding the little boy’s rap, the internet said “kudos to the dad” for raising an awesome kid. “My kinda guy,” a commenter said. “That beat is now in my head!! You go, boy! So here's a message for Sam! You can be whoever you want,” he added. “You Rock! I'm Smiling from Ear to Ear,” another said. “This is great,” the third appreciated.

