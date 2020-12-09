What Does Tayshia Do For A Living? Learn More About The New 'Bachelorette' Contestant

Season 16 of The Bachelorette is in full fling and fans are absolutely loving the new Bachelorette this season. When the news of the ex-Bachelor contestant Tayshia Adams replacing Clare Crawley this season arrived, many Bachelor Nation fans were shocked. But, Tayshia has won over many Bachelor Nation fans, with her calm demeanour and understanding nature. Naturally many might be curious to know, “What does Tayshia do for a living?”

Read | 'The Bachelorette' latest eviction: Tayshia sends Eazy home after he confesses his love

Tayshia Adams' job

What does Tayshia do for a living?

When most contestants on the show get out of the limo on the first night of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, their job titles tend to be either "blogger," "influencer," and “entrepreneur." However, when Tayshia Adams first arrived in Colton Underwood’s season her job title of ‘phlebotomist’ set her apart from the lot.

During Tayshia’ intro in this season, she said that while most girls tend to notice a guy’s veins a lot more than his smile, physique, or hair. The reason for this is that the 30-year television personality is used to be a Phlebotomist. According to indeed.com, Phlebotomists draw blood for tests, perform blood transfusions, conduct research and run or assist with blood donations.

Read | Bachelorette Tayshia Adams confirms Lakers star slid into her DMs, rules out LeBron and AD

Tayshia jokingly said in a recent episode that she loves to poke people's veins and draw their blood. Hence, she is probably looking at a man’s veins the first time she meets him. During her appearance on Season 23 of The Bachelor, Chris Harrison had dubbed California native as being both beauty and brains.

Read | Who is Tayshia Adam's ex-husband? Learn more about the new Bachelorette

How old is Tayshia Adams?

According to her Instagram handle, Tayshia is 30 years old, she recently celebrated her 30th birthday. A report in her IMDb page has revealed that Tayshia got her Bachelor of Science degree in biology medical science from Concordia University in 2012. After working as a Phlebotomist in the early years after graduating from college, she decided to focus on general health instead. Hence, she switched her career path and became a fitness instructor at places like SoulCycle. During her education years, Tayshia had reportedly spent 12 years working as a Girl Scout and helping others.

Read | Tayshia Adams heats up 'The Bachelorette' as she passionately kisses her suitors

Her appearances in The Bachelor series catapulted her fame and success as a television star and also made her a well-known name on social media. Currently, the new Bachelorette is a well-known social media star and influencer. She has promoted various brands on her Instagram handle, hence, making money as an influencer.

Tayshia Adams is also interested in Interior Designing

In a 2019 interview with Vulture, Tayshia revealed that she was no longer practising phlebotomy and didn’t plan on going back to medicine at all. She revealed that as much as she had loved her time in learning about phlebotomy, she now wished to redirect her attention towards real estate and interior designing. She revealed that she had been working with an interior designing firm since 2019.

Image Source in the story: Tayshia Adams (Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.