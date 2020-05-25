How Many Episodes In 'Betaal' Web Series? Here Are The Details And List Of Them

One of the most-awaited horror series of Netflix, Betaal, started streaming on the OTT platform from May 24, 2020. It is produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment and British writer and director Patrick Graham has penned the storyline of the series and co-directed it with Nikhil Mahajan. The series has four episodes in its first season, in which each episode is 45-50 minutes long. Scroll down to check out the title of the four episodes of the series.

List of all four episodes of Betaal

The Tunnel The Barracks The Battle The Colonel

Details of the series

The series follows the story of a special task force named the Baaz Squad, led by an officer Tyagi, played by Suchitra Pillai. It has been sent in the interiors of Chhattisgarh to set the area free from the Naxal as the government has given a nod to start the construction work of a highway. The second-in-command Vikram Sirohi, essayed by Viineet Kumar Singh, and his deputy Ahluwalia, played by Ahana Kumra, along with the team, reach the zero ground to realise that it has more to hide than reveal. Later, the squad starts learning the truths about the curse and how it possessed a battalion, how the tribal community has been warding off the evil with their own unique ways and fighting gory monsters who are on a killing spree.

The series has garnered mixed reviews on the internet. A section of fans called it a masterpiece. Meanwhile, another section said that the series failed to stick to its storyline. In our review, we have given a brief mention of the story, performances of the star cast, VFX, location, sound and other cinematic aspects of the series.

Talking about the cast of the horror-thriller, Viineet Kumar Singh, Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai, and Jitendra Joshi are seen playing the lead. On the other side, Marathi actor Manjiri Pupala, Jatin Goswami and Richard Dillane, among many others, are seen playing significant characters. The trailer of the series was dropped on May 7, 2020. The trailer of the series left fans intrigued and curious.

