Netflix Show 'Betaal' In Plagiarism Row As Marathi Writers File Suit In Bombay High Court

Red Chillies Entertainment’s upcoming Netflix original show, Betaal, is currently facing plagiarism charges. Two Marathi writers have accused the show of stealing their script for a Marathi show called Vetaal. The two writers have even filed a case against Betaal at the Bombay High Court.

Two Marathi writers file plagiarism suit against Netflix’s original show Betaal

Also Read | Mithun Chakraborty's Youngest Son Namashi To Debut, Salman Khan Shares Poster; See Pic

Marathi writers Sameer Wadekar and Mahesh Goswami recently filed a plagiarism lawsuit against Red Chillies Entertainment’s upcoming Netflix original show, Betaal. The two writers filed the case at the Bombay High Court after they saw Betaal’s trailer last week. Speaking to an entertainment portal, Sameer Wadekar revealed that he and his partner, Mahesh Goswami, had approached several production houses with their script for Vetaal.

However, the writer revealed that they had never approached Red Chillies Entertainment with the script for Vetaal. Sameer Wadekar added that he did not know how they got hold of their script. Moreover, the writer alleged that the show went on floors in July of 2019, only a year after their script for Vetaal was registered at the Screenwriters Association (SWA).

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor's Hilarious Video About How People Will Leave Home Post Lockdown Is Relatable

Other than filing a case at the Bombay High Court, Sameer Wadekar and Mahesh Goswami also filed a complaint with the Screenwriters Association(SWA). The two writers also asked for a stay on the release of Betaal. However, the Bombay High Court dismissed their plea to stop the show's release. However, the Court did not dismiss the plagiarism suit and promised the two writers reparations if the accusations were proven to be true.

More about Netflix's upcoming show, Betaal

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Playfully Trolls Her BFF Malaika Arora On Instagram

Betaal is written by Patrick Graham and Suhani Kanwar. Patrick Graham also directed the show alongside Nikhil Mahajan. The show stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Aahana Kumra, Jitendra Joshi, and Siddharth Menon in the lead roles. The show follows a group of highway officials who arrive at a village to displace the tribal residents. However, the accidentally unleash a curse that was hidden for centuries.

This curse resurrects an undead battalion of British Indian Army redcoats. Moreover, they also unwittingly release an evil British Indian Army officer named Betaal, who controls the redcoats. This horror action show is set to release on Netflix, on May 24, 2020.

[Promo from Betaal Trailer]

Also Read | Ranveer Wants Indian Sign Language To Be Declared An Official Language

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.