Neftlix's 'Betaal' Trailer Released: It's Viineet Kumar And Squad VS Zombies

Betaal is an upcoming fictional horror web series that will stream on Netflix. It stars Viineet Kumar Singh, Aahana Kumra, Jitendra Joshi, Siddharth Menon, Suchitra Pillai and others. The series is written and directed by Patrick Graham with Nikhil Mahajan as co-director. The trailer of Betaal is out, read to know more.

Betaal trailer released

Betaal shows a team of army officers on a mission to displace the natives of Campa forest in order to build a highway. The team leader Sirohi (Viineet Kumar) and his squad unwittingly unleash the curse of Betaal mountain while doing the assigned task. It wreaks havoc on the people and threatens to end civilisation.

Betaal trailer is about 2:26 minutes long and gives gruesome inside into the series. It starts with the Army officers clearing a ‘disturbed area’ and a tunnel. A woman narrates that the Betaal mountain is haunted and cursed the army officer Sirohi. She tells him that the curse is never-ending which terrifies the officer. Zombies can be seen in several scenes in the trailer. It shows a fight between the alive and the undead. The remote village serves as the battleground between British Army officer Betaal, his troops of zombie redcoats and the Indian officers.

Viineet Kumar Singh stars as the lead Sirohi. He previously appeared in Netflix’s Bard of Blood as Veere Singh. It also features Jitendra Joshi who caught much attention with his role as Katekar in the hit Netflix series, Sacred Games. Betaal is created by the makers of Netflix's horror show Ghoul, action-thriller series Bard of Blood and Get Out. It will stream on the platform from May 24, 2020.

Betaal's synopsis

A remote village becomes the theatre of a breathless battle when a two-century-old Betaal, a British Indian Army officer, and his battalion of zombie redcoats are unleashed. With Indian police pitted against the undead army, hapless villagers are trapped in a horrific, edge-of-your-seat conflict.

Betaal is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, marking their third collaboration with Netflix after Bard of Blood and yet-to-be-released film Class of ’83. Netflix has increased its venture into Indian origin films and series following the success of Sacred Games. The popular OTT platform has released several originals over a course of two years.

