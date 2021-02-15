How Many Episodes Of The Cecil Hotel Are There? Know Details About The Gripping Docuseries

Netflix' Crime Scene: Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel attempts to revisit the unsolved mystery of the Elisa Lam cas. Under peculiar circumstances, she was found dead at the Cecil Hotel. Her case threw light on the hotel, post which many dark secrets that dug deep into the history of the hotel started unravelling. The series has become the topic of conversation for audiences as it remains at the top spot on Netflix' top 10 charts even after a week of release. Let's get to know how many episodes of the Cecil Hotel are there and whether it's worth the time.

How many episodes of the Cecil Hotel are there?

Crime Scene: Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel is a 4-part series that brings to light the unfortunate circumstances under which Elisa Lam went missing. The four episodes are of the duration of 50-60 minutes each and are advised to watch back-to-back since they're interlinked and keeps one in suspense. Although several documentaries have been made on this case before, Netflix' docuseries is the only one that has interviewed the staff and witnesses to get the first-hand experience. The series has tried to explore every possible conspiracy theory that has been put forth about her death before concluding with the truth. Although engaging, many have criticized this approach by saying that it capitalises on suspense instead of showing transparency.

The infamous Elisa Lam case went viral when a CCTV footage of the 21-year-old woman acting eerily inside an open elevator surfaced on the Internet. Elisa was visiting Los Angeles as a part of her vacation and chose to stay at the Cecil Hotel, where the CCTV footage was recorded. She went missing at the hotel and was announced dead when she was found inside a water tank on the rooftop of the hotel. Some assumed it was paranormal activity while others argued that it must have been the doings of a serial killer. This argument was further instigated when it was found that the hotel served as a temporary home to two infamous serial killers, Richard Ramirez and Jack Unterwege. The case had kept everybody up on their feet and triggered many as riots woke online.

