Is The Cecil Hotel Still Open? Find Out About The Infamous Hotel In Los Angeles

Netflix's new crime documentary Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel that looks into the Elisa Lam case heavily features the Cecil Hotel. The Cecil Hotel has been a famous landmark of Los Angeles for quite some time and the Netlfix documentary shed new light onto the infamous hotel. Read on to find out, is the Cecil Hotel still open?

Is the Cecil Hotel Still Open?

No, the Cecil Hotel is closed for renovations right now. The Cecil Hotel is a very famous Los Angeles tourist spot and landmark. Originally built in the 1920s the Cecil Hotel was a 14-floor budget lodging that opened in 1924 in Skid Row. There is a lot of mystery and lore connected to this Cecil Hotel. There have been several deaths and suicides in this hotel and a lot of them lacked a clear motive or explanations which gave the hotel a haunted reputation.

There were also reports of residents seeing ghosts in the hotel although there is no proof of this. It is also rumoured that Richard Ramirez, the subject of the Netflix true-crime documentary Night Stalker and a notorious serial killer lived in the Cecil Hotel. It's said that he lived there for a few weeks when he was an active serial killer in LA. The Australian serial killer Jack Unterweger lived in the Cecil Hotel as well, around the time when he committed his murders. The Hotel is so popular that famous producer Ryan Murphy chose this hotel as the inspiration for the haunted hotel in his TV show American Horror Story: Hotel. With the mysterious death of Lisa Lam attached to it, Cecil Hotel is bound become a historic place for the tourists.

The hotel had gathered such a bad reputation that the owners decided to change the name to 'Stay on Main'. In 2017, the hotel was declared as a historical landmark of LA. The hotel has been closed since 2017 and has been undergoing renovations under a new owner. So, Cecil Hotel is currently closed but will be open soon once renovations are finished. You can also choose to watch the documentary if you want to know more about the Cecil Hotel and Elisa Lam. Stay tuned for more news about Elisa Lam and the Cecil Hotel.

