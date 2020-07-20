'Indian Matchmaking' Memes Storm The Internet, Fans Can't Get Over Sima Mami, Preeti Aunty

Netflix’s recent Indian reality-based wedding show, Indian Matchmaking has raked in rave reviews from fans and has been creating headlines since the show started streaming on Netflix. While some fans called out the show for advocating sexism, colourism, and racism, others seemed impressed with the show’s unique plot and lauded the makers for putting forth a show, which discusses the marriage culture in India. Fans also took to their social media handles to share memes based on the show. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Memes on Indian Matchmaking:

Me giving up after ten minutes into my workout session. #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/zby3j44Qcb — Meh (@blahnessss) July 20, 2020

Yes, I’m going to watch every episode of this show. I already have too much to say about this. #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/gmHAnmUtBc — Serena Vora Chandra (@serenavora) July 16, 2020

The next person Sima needs to introduce Aparna to is a therapist #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/L2tL2m8PRm — Magali (@magsssssss_) July 20, 2020

Aparna is the most hate-able person fr... the conversations she has on her dates give me second-hand embarrassment like... girl, are you TRYING to get rejected?!? 🤦‍♀️ #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/6PsJl9Iglq — RELEASE MOVE YA HIPS PLS (@All_Up_In_Vogue) July 20, 2020

Self obsession level 1: Having a picture of yourself as your wallpaper

Self obsession level Pradhyuman: Having a picture of yourself on a door handle

There's no in between #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/BusGYdRc1h — Ambica Sood (@SoodAmbica) July 20, 2020

this show really portrays how narrow minded the Indian society can be. How is having a “fair” partner going to guarantee your marriage to last forever??? 🤦🏻‍♀️

#IndianMatchmaking #SimaAunty pic.twitter.com/Zhf2xHmz0P — Sanem (@SanemKaur) July 20, 2020

Indian Matchmaking stars Aparna Shewakramani, Pradhyuman Maloo, Nadia Christina Jagessar, Vyasar Ganesan and Akshay, who aim to find love through a matchmaker. The narrator of the show is Sima Taparia, who guides her clients in the U.S. and India in the arranged marriage process, offering an inside look at the custom in a modern era. If the reports are to be believed, the makers might give the second season of Indian Matchmaking a green signal.

However, no official statements have been passed yet. If the reports are to be believed, Indian Matchmaking director Smriti Mundhra pitched the idea of the show to a TV producer in 2009/2010, however, the show was rejected for "not being white enough". In an interview with a leading news daily, Mundhra named the casting of the show 'the biggest hurdle', as the team had to go through a client list of 500 families, who were willing to be on camera. She added that the series initially started with about a dozen singles, however, they were rejected later.

