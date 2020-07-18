'Indian Matchmaking': Netizens React To 'cringy' Yet 'fascinating' Netflix Reality Show

Netflix recently released an all-new reality romance show, after its popular Too Hot To Handle. This time the show is set in Indian background. The show is titled as Indian Matchmaking and is doing the rounds on the internet ever since its release. The show follows matchmaker Sima Taparia from India who is doing the matchmaking of singles for an arranged marriage setting.

The show is set Houston, Chicago, New Jersey, Mumbai among other locations. The show is an eight-episode series with a handful of single people who are looking for a partner. As the show released on Netflix, several users took to Twitter and expressed their honest opinions about the show. Here is a look at what the netizens had to say about it.

Also Read | Can Priyanka Chopra Be Perfect As Fierce Lara Croft If The Movie Is Made In Bollywood?

Also Read | Sanjana Sanghi Shares A 'special' Memory Of Sushant From 'Dil Bechara'; See Here

Netizens react to Indian Matchmaking on Netflix

The show is live on Netflix to stream and it has already taken the social media by storm. A lot of users took to their Twitter handle and slammed the show for casteism, colourism, sexism among other things. Several users also called the show a cringe while some people also praised the show as it is showing the reality.

One user called the show as enraging and triggering and wrote, “Anyone else find Indian Matchmaking thoroughly enraging and triggering? All the things I hate about how we treat women in Indian culture - put them down for wanting too much when they’re asking for the bare minimum and pat the men on the back for hanging high standards. I’m so mad”

Another user praised the character of Nadia and said, “Nadia is BEAUTIFUL and I just love her personality... she deserves all the good things life has to offer” Here are some of the best comments by netizens about Indian Matchmaking on Netflix.

See the comments here:

Anyone else find Indian Matchmaking throughly enraging and triggering? All the things I hate about how we treat women in Indian culture - put them down for wanting too much when they’re asking for the bare minimum and pat the men on the back for hanging high standards. I’m so mad — Jiya Jaisingh (@JaisinghJiya) July 16, 2020

I’m watching #IndianMatchmaking and I’m cringing so hard. Because while non desis see this as a reality show... this is kind of actually legit. People actually act like this, it’s not even fake. Ok a lil fake for the show but still — Sabrina (@Sabweena) July 16, 2020

This show on Netflix #IndianMatchmaking is so cringey. It’s everything about indian culture I hate and I’m so glad I stood up for myself to be with someone outside of that culture and who loves me FOR ME and not just cause I’m “successful or pretty” — Priyanka Bhakta (@Priyankiee) July 16, 2020

How the hell did #Netflix produce a program like #IndianMatchmaking?

It is wrong on so many levels. Some of these things are appalling - sexism, classism. I, however, cannot stop watching it! — finn dreamer (@finn_whitworth) July 16, 2020

Also Read | Jay Bhanushali Mulls Launching YouTube Channel, Fans Suggest Hilarious Name Ideas

Nadia is BEAUTIFUL and I just love her personality... she deserves all the good things life has to offer #IndianMatchmaking — • S • 🇯🇲 (@astoldbyblondie) July 17, 2020

#IndianMatchmaking , a show that had a great start but leaves you hanging & confused. The most annoying & painful experience was to watch Akshaye's story unfold. The drama seemed to take one 10 steps back in times and show the reality of matchmaking in the indian subcontinent. — Aneeqa Khan (@AKhan2441139) July 17, 2020

I can see how #IndianMatchmaking is problematic. But I think it's also fascinating in the way that it shows how for most people the opposite of loneliness is marriage. Nothing in between. — Tanushree (@ichakdaana) July 17, 2020

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Lawyer Ishkaran Bhandari Feels Voice Being 'suppressed'

Will there be Indian Matchmaking 2?

The streaming service platform Netflix has not yet given green signal to the second season of Indian Matchmaking. However, Netflix’s previous marriage centric shows like Love Is Blind and Say I Do were renewed for a second season. Looking at this trend, the show Indian Matchmaking might be renewed for a second season for the audience. In the past, Netflix had dropped another Indian dating show What The Love!. However, the audience did not like the show very much.

Promo Image Credits: Stills from the Indian Matchmaking trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.