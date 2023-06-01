Internet's Obsession With Succession Is Real, HBO Drama Series Has All That's In

Succession has turned out to be another hit for HBO. Despite its niche appeal, it slowly started to make its way among the audience, with the finale clocking over 2.9 million viewership. Succession might have concluded on a tragic note, but that doesn't take away from the fun that was woven into it. With references to the humour 'that's in', quick-witted characters and a constantly fluctuating political climate set within rivalling siblings, Succession managed to resonate with the audience that mattered the most-- the internet generation.

The Brian Cox starrer show has always remained a topic of discussion on Twitter, thanks to its quotable dialogues. In certain instances, Succession even used social media slang and situations, which only added to the overall appeal of the show. Here are several reasons for the Internet's obsession with Succession.

Use of Slang in Succession

The show is filled with comedic dialogues which contrast well with its otherwise high-stakes and serious tonality. Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin) delivers some of the most devastating one-liners in Succession. In the show’s finale, Kendall (Jeremy Strong) confesses that he was promised the company when he was only seven years old. To this, Roman responded with, “Pics or it didn’t happen”. In other instances, Roman said things like, “New dad just dropped.” There was even a reference to a formerly popular meme on the internet, where Greg (Nicholas Braun) says that he was called a ‘soy boy’. The internet generation loves its slang running throughout the show, even tying it together.

Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, and Sarah Snook in the Succession finale (Image: successionhbo/Instagram

The Realism in Succession

Succession, like most shows, operates on a fictional premise in a setting that is highly realistic in nature. That is complemented by the fact that despite being obnoxiously rich, most characters in the show are not immune to the consequences of their actions. Even Logan Roy, who retained the most powerful position during the runtime, ultimately gets the most abrupt, unceremonious farewell. The Internet, which often goes out against the likes of Marvel and DC for their lack of realism, especially loves this.

Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Nicholas Braun, and Matthew Macfayden in Succession (Image: successionhbo/Instagram)

The Fabric of Fate

The fashion aesthetic portrayed in Succession is not out of touch with the overall themes of the show. Understated but impactful power dressing has stealthily made its way into the list of factors making Succession such a massive hit. The characters' sartorial sensitivity, mainly Kendall, Roman or Siobhan, to their happenstance makes them a tad bit more relatable to audiences who may be leagues apart from them. It's as though the characters are silently admitting to their gain or loss, which makes them feel more human than they might be.

Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin in Succession (L to R) (Image: successionhbo/Instagram)

Succession and social media

Succession has always portrayed social media as a prominent part of it, as you might remember from the entirety of Season 3. The show is all about a legacy media company. Any action in the series, such as the FBI's raid of their offices, the Congress questioning the management, the Shareholder's meeting or Logan Roy encountering a health problem, all of it finds its way to social media, much like in real life. The characters track online platforms to gauge their popularity and the ongoing situation. In season 3, Kendall Roy casually says, “The game is ‘good tweet, bad tweet,’” as he wants to show he does not care about it. However, like most characters, he has a persona, and Succession is all about what’s behind the mask.

(Kendall Roy as Jeremy Strong in Succession) (Image: successionhbo/Instagram)