'Iru Dhuruvam' Web Series Review: The Crime Thriller Will Keep You Hooked; Read More

Iru Dhuruvam has been critically acclaimed as well as loved by the audience since it arrived on Sony LIV in September 2019. The series is directed by Mkumaran and stars Ravi Jiva, Abhirami Iyer, Sebastin Antony in pivotal roles. Read along to have a look at the review of the web series.

Also Read: 'Kalla Nottam' Review: A Raw, Captivating Movie Experiment

Iru Dhuruvam Web Series Review

What works?

Iru Dhuruvam is a crime thriller that consists of the common elements of the genre but still manages to keep you hooked to your screen because of the deft direction by M Kumaran. The story grabs your attention with its edge of the seat narrative. The show’s major sequences focus on the lead cop who tries to piece together the clues left behind by the murderer in order to unravel his identity.

One of the sub-plots includes the revelation of how the killer uses the Tamil literary text Thirukkural as the basis to plan his murders, which adds a jaw-dropping twist to the story. The show also works with the audience as both the protagonist (cop) as well as the antagonist (murderer) are conceived as believable characters. Both of them have stubborn and unbending sides to them but have weak and vulnerable moments too. The show sheds light on the mind games that are used by the killer and the cop, alongside smart humour that aptly tones down the serious undertones of the story.

Also Read: The Trial Of The Chicago 7 Review: Netizens Praise Aaron Sorkin, 'incredible Performances'

What doesn't?

The movie does not have the most unique elements that you expect from a project of this genre. It includes an anti-social traumatised behaviour, a cop who has to prove that he is still good at his job, and a junior to the cop who adds some sense of humour. Some other things that seemed unnecessary were flashback scenes that the antagonist had. Also, the show failed to have a hard-hitting emotional core. The length of the series could also have been shorter. The pace of the show often acts as a hindrance and the narrative gets stretchy at times.

Ratings

The web series currently has an outstanding 9 out of 10 ratings on IMDb with 84 votes.

Also Read: Review: In ‘The Old Guard,’ The Comic Movie Gets An Overhaul

Also Read: Hamilton Review: ‘Raise A Glass To Freedom’ In This Lin-Manuel Miranda Masterpiece

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.