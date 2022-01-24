Is 'Attack On Titan' Ending Getting Changed? Everything We Know So Far About The Anime

One of the most beloved anime, Attack On Titan is all set to come to an end after its fourth season's second part. The anime debuted about a decade ago and has millions of viewers across the world. As Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 premiered earlier this month, fans are eagerly waiting to see how the anime would end. They are also waiting for the anime's finale and are eager to see if the makers have planned a different ending from its original manga or not.

How did the manga, Attack On Titan, end?

The final chapter of Attack On Titan manga came out in April 2021. It left fans with a bittersweet ending with which many were also disappointed. Much like the anime, Eren Yeager, in the manga, becomes ruthless in his attempt to free humanity from Titans. He not only turns on Paradis Island's military but also betrays Zeke.

Despite agreeing to his brother's plan, he plots his own amoral plan in his mind. He believes by eliminating everyone in the world he can keep his people safe. Eventually, he activates the Rumbling and destroys much of the Paradis population. His friends' comrades go against him and join Reiner and other Titan Warriors from Marley which leads to an epic showdown before Mikasa is given a choice - kill the person she loves the most or stand by as he does the unthinkable. She chooses to kill. The heartbreaking conclusion halts the war temporarily. However, as per Isayma's epilogue, Marley seeks revenge.

Will Attack On Titan anime ending be changed from the manga?

As the end of Attack Of Titan villainizes and kills its lead character, the anime's fans are wondering if the makers will change the ending. While many are speculating the makers will change the end seeing the negative response to the manga's end, no confirmation has been given by the makers. However, the makers have been very truthful to Isayma's work so far and might honour his end to the story.

Attack On Titan ending soundtrack

Attack On Titan has also ignited excitement among fans. Like any other anime, the makers of Attack On Titan also released its ending soundtrack. It features the harsh past of Eren but ends with Eren seeing a beautiful world. Despite the ending soundtrack, it is hard to tell if the ending of the anime will be changed or not.

Image: Twitter/@AttackOnTitan