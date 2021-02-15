Is Doctor Strange In 'WandaVision'? Will The Sorcerer Show Up At The End Of The Series?

The past couple of episodes of WandaVision have opened up the MCU to the possibility of an actual multiverse with Evan Peters Quicksilver (from the X-Men). There have also been rumours that Doctor Strange might show up. Read on to find out if Doctor Strange will appear in WandaVision.

Is Doctor Strange in WandaVision?

Also Read: WandaVision Episode 7: Leaks And Theories On What Is Going To Happen In Next Episode

As of now, Marvel hasn't revealed any details on whether Doctor Strange is going to be part of WandaVision. However, based on how the story is going and how Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is being set up, it appears highly likely that he might show up in later episodes or just the finale of WandaVision. In the comics, Wanda and Doctor Strange often work together. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we have seen Doctor Strange do some really powerful things, like fighting Thanos one on one when he had the Infinity Gauntlet, taking on Dormammu, a literal god and turning back time. He is one of the most powerful and knowledgeable characters in the MCU right now.

Also Read: WandaVision Episode 7: Leaks And Theories On What Is Going To Happen In Next Episode

Wanda is also equally powerful, if not more. We saw the extent of her powers in Avengers: Endgame when she single-handedly almost crushed Thanos to death. Moreover, she created her own alternate dimension in Westview and can change anything and anyone to how she likes inside of it. She literally has the power to change reshape reality itself. However, Wanda is not in control right now and she's not stable.

Wanda mentioned to Pietro in WandaVision that she has no idea how any of this happened and how she is able to control everything. In short, she is dangerous and if by the end of WandaVision, she loses control, Doctor Strange is one of the few people who would be strong enough to deal with the chaos that would be unleashed. Plus, in the comics once, Doctor Strange had put a limiter on Scarlet Witch's powers as she was becoming too powerful.

Also Read: WandaVision Episode 7: Leaks And Theories On What Is Going To Happen In Next Episode

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Moreover, we know Wanda is going to be in the next Doctor Strange film and that it's going to be related to multiverses. We also know the end of WandaVision is going to lead into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as Marvel has announced. Looking at all the evidence, it seems highly likely that Doctor Strange might show up at the end of WandaVision. New WandaVision episodes come out every Friday on Disney Plus. Stay tuned for more news of WandaVision.

Also Read: WandaVision Episode 6 Easter Eggs; Know All The Major References In The Latest Episode

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.