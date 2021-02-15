WandaVision Episode 7: Leaks And Theories On What Is Going To Happen In Next Episode

WandaVision is currently in the middle of airing its first season on Disney Plus. The show has been welcomed greatly by fans and critics alike with very high reviews. As of now, a total of six episodes have been released. When is WandaVision episode 7 going to come out? Find out details about WandaVision episode 7 leak and plot details below.

There are going to be potential WandaVision Episode 7 spoilers ahead. As of now, there has been no confirmed WandaVision plot leak for the next episode. From the promo trailer, however, we can guess what's going to happen in the next episode. As is custom with WandaVision, the show will pay homage to a popular sitcom of the 2010s. They are most probably going to be The Office or Modern Family, or a combination of both.

As the series draws to a close, Vision is understanding the truth about Westview and Wanda is getting stronger and stronger each episode. The trailer for the next episode shows them Wanda and Vision preparing for a battle The audience is now shown who they're going to fight but it's most probably going to more SWORD agents. As per previous WandaVision plot leak (unverified), Agnes might turn out to be Agatha Harkness. Wanda and Vision's kids, Wiccan and Speed are going to become stronger with their powers.

Now that Darcy is inside of the Hex, she will probably appear as a resident of Westview in the next episode. Fans can't wait to see Darcy interact with Wanda inside Westview. More importantly, Pietro's true identity has been kept secret over the past couple of episodes. Nobody is sure if he's the MCU version of Quicksilver or if he's the Quicksilver from X-Men. On the basis of how he acts and talks in WandaVision, his personality appears to be that of X-Men Quicksilver but his memories are from the Marvel Quicksilver. Maybe the next episode will tell the audience who he really is.

WandaVision Episode 6 Recap

A lot happened in episode 6 of WandaVision. Vision came to the realisation that something about Westview was wrong and he went to the edge to investigate. He found people standing still, doing repetitive actions as if they are programmed to do so. Vision almost died as crossed over from Westview into the real world and asked the SWORD team to help the people stuck inside. Wanda increased the perimeter of Westview in order to save Vision's life. Tommy and Billy manifested superpowers of super speed and magic. Darcy and a ton of SWORD agents got stuck inside the hex at the end of the episode. Stay tuned for more news about WandaVision.

