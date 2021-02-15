WandaVision Episode 6 Easter Eggs; Know All The Major References In The Latest Episode

Like every episode, the latest episode of WandaVision was filled to the brim with Easter Eggs and references from pop culture. There are tons of references to the Marvel comics as well. Read on to find out WandaVision episode 6 easter eggs.

WandaVision Episode 6 Easter Eggs

First and foremost, this episode of WandaVision was heavily influenced by the early 2000s TV show, Malcolm in the Middle. From the opening credits and the title song to how Billy and Tommy acted in this episode, this was a heavy nod to Malcolm in the Middle. Even Pietro played the role of the goofy annoying brother-in-law just like the brother-in-law in Malcolm.

Secondly, it's still not known whether Evan Peter's Quicksilver is really from the X-Men universe or whether the actor is just roleplaying the MCU Quicksilver. There is also a flashback to Avengers Age of Ultron in this episode. Pietro also refers to himself as the cool 'Uncle Peter' which is his name in the X-Men movie franchise. There are also references to the film Kick-ass. This is a meta-reference as both Evan Peters and Aaron Taylor Johnson portrayed Quicksilver and both of them also acted in the film Quicksilver.

Then, there was the WandaVision Episode 6 commercial. As is usual in each episode of WandaVision there was a short commercial in the show that is usually a reference to something within Marvel itself, like Hydra or Lagos. The commercial this week was especially dark. It depicted a man stuck on an island with no food, water or resources. A friendly shark appears and gives him a snack called 'Yo Magic' to save his life. He can't open it, however, and slowly rots away. Some WandaVision episode 6 theories say that it's a depiction of whats happening inside Westview. The men stuck on the island are the people stuck inside of Westview and Wanda is the shark, keeping them there by force with her magic (Yo Magic).

Wanda and Vision's kids appear to gain powers in this episode. Just like in the comics, they gain their respective powers. Speed is one with the power of super-speed and Wiccan is the one with the powers of telekinesis and magic. A lot of fans were hoping that Mephisto would be the villain in the show since there were hints towards him in the first couple of episodes, but sadly, no hints of Mephisto in this episode. However, it's still too soon to tell and he might show up in the remaining few episodes. You can catch WandaVision on Disney Plus, every Friday.

