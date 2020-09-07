Last Updated:

Ellen Pompeo Hints At A New Couple To Be Introduced In 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 17

Ellen Pompeo took to her Twitter account to reveal details some Grey's Anatomy Season 17. She responded to a fan's question. Read more about Ellen Pompeo.

Written By
Sahil Mirani
Ellen Pompeo

Ellen Pompeo has been making it to the headlines for her performance in her upcoming Grey’s Anatomy Season 17. The actor has also been talking to a lot of her fans on social media. Recently, she replied to a fan asking to reveal something about the day's table read. Read more to know what Ellen Pompeo from Grey’s Anatomy had to say about her Season 17. 

Also Read | 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 17 To Address COVID-19 Pandemic Through Real-life Stories

Also Read | 'Grey's Anatomy' Star Camilla Luddington Welcomes Her Second Child With Husband Matthew

Ellen Pompeo responds to fan questions on Twitter

A fan took to the opportunity to ask Ellen Pompeo to, “tell us something about today's table read?” Ellen being a great sport revealed that she has a new favourite couple from the show. She writes, “Yes I have a new favorite couple not sure what you’ll call them ...but they are adorable  you guys can have fun guessing who !!”

To this, Giacomo Gianniotti, a part of the casting team of Grey’s Anatomy replied, “Wait, you mean “second” favorite couple right?”. Watching these stars drop easter eggs about Grey’s Anatomy season 17 is certainly blowing up the internet. The tweet has already managed to hype up Grey’s Anatomy fan base. 

More about Grey’s Anatomy Season 17

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 is set to be launched during the 2020–21 television season. The show is collaboratively being produced by ABC Signature, Shondaland Production Company and Entertainment One Television. The show was first started in the year 2005 and it managed to gain massive popularity all over the globe. It has also managed to get the tag of the longest-running scripted primetime show.

The fans certainly love the storyline and the actors' performance in the series. The show has successfully managed to bring in numerous awards including the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Drama. It also has a total of 38 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including two for Outstanding Drama Series. 

Also Read | Grey's Anatomy' Fans Convinced That Series Foreshowed COVID-19 Pandemic

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 cast

  • Ellen Pompeo as Dr Meredith Grey
  • Chandra Wilson as Dr Miranda Bailey
  • James Pickens Jr. as Dr Richard Webber
  • Kevin McKidd as Dr Owen Hunt
  • Jesse Williams as Dr Jackson Avery
  • Caterina Scorsone as Dr Amelia Shepherd
  • Camilla Luddington as Dr Jo Karev
  • Kelly McCreary as Dr Maggie Pierce
  • Giacomo Gianniotti as Dr Andrew DeLuca
  • Kim Raver as Dr Teddy Altman
  • Greg Germann as Dr Tom Koracick
  • Jake Borelli as Dr Levi Schmitt
  • Chris Carmack as Dr Atticus "Link" Lincoln
  • Richard Flood as Dr Cormac Hayes
  • Anthony Hill as Dr Winston Ndugu

Also Read | 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 17 Shooting To Start In September In Los Angeles?

Also Read | Ellen Pompeo Reveals Why She Continued With 'Grey's Anatomy' After Patrick Dempsey Left

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND