Ellen Pompeo Hints At A New Couple To Be Introduced In 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 17

Ellen Pompeo has been making it to the headlines for her performance in her upcoming Grey’s Anatomy Season 17. The actor has also been talking to a lot of her fans on social media. Recently, she replied to a fan asking to reveal something about the day's table read. Read more to know what Ellen Pompeo from Grey’s Anatomy had to say about her Season 17.

Ellen Pompeo responds to fan questions on Twitter

Yes I have a new favorite couple not sure what you’ll call them ...but they are adorable you guys can have fun guessing who !! https://t.co/abmZBafh7D — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) September 4, 2020

Wait, you mean “second” favorite couple right? 😎 — Giacomo Gianniotti (@GiacomoKG) September 4, 2020

A fan took to the opportunity to ask Ellen Pompeo to, “tell us something about today's table read?” Ellen being a great sport revealed that she has a new favourite couple from the show. She writes, “Yes I have a new favorite couple not sure what you’ll call them ...but they are adorable you guys can have fun guessing who !!”

To this, Giacomo Gianniotti, a part of the casting team of Grey’s Anatomy replied, “Wait, you mean “second” favorite couple right?”. Watching these stars drop easter eggs about Grey’s Anatomy season 17 is certainly blowing up the internet. The tweet has already managed to hype up Grey’s Anatomy fan base.

More about Grey’s Anatomy Season 17

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 is set to be launched during the 2020–21 television season. The show is collaboratively being produced by ABC Signature, Shondaland Production Company and Entertainment One Television. The show was first started in the year 2005 and it managed to gain massive popularity all over the globe. It has also managed to get the tag of the longest-running scripted primetime show.

The fans certainly love the storyline and the actors' performance in the series. The show has successfully managed to bring in numerous awards including the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Drama. It also has a total of 38 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including two for Outstanding Drama Series.

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 cast

Ellen Pompeo as Dr Meredith Grey

Chandra Wilson as Dr Miranda Bailey

James Pickens Jr. as Dr Richard Webber

Kevin McKidd as Dr Owen Hunt

Jesse Williams as Dr Jackson Avery

Caterina Scorsone as Dr Amelia Shepherd

Camilla Luddington as Dr Jo Karev

Kelly McCreary as Dr Maggie Pierce

Giacomo Gianniotti as Dr Andrew DeLuca

Kim Raver as Dr Teddy Altman

Greg Germann as Dr Tom Koracick

Jake Borelli as Dr Levi Schmitt

Chris Carmack as Dr Atticus "Link" Lincoln

Richard Flood as Dr Cormac Hayes

Anthony Hill as Dr Winston Ndugu

