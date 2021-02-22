Is 'Limetown' Based On A True Story? Did Over 300 People Disappear In Real?

Limetown is a podcast fiction series that has left many fans of the show intrigued if it is based on a true story. The series follows a journalist for a reputed portal who attempts to get to the bottom of the mystery the said town hold. As she gets closer to solving the mystery, she starts losing people close to her. Read on to know if Limetown is a real story.

Is Limetown based on a true story?

Limetown is not based on a true story. The show is a work of fiction and is based on the narrative podcast series of the same name, the media portal states.

Limetown story: What is the plot of the series?

The town of Limetown witnesses the mysterious disappearance of over 300 people. However, nobody ever talks about the disappearance of the town’s people or even attempts to look into the matter. When this news reaches journalist Lia Haddock, she decides to get to the bottom of the matter.

She starts to cover the case in an attempt to spread awareness about it. However, when she starts to unravel the mystery, she starts to lose herself and discovers some dark secrets behind the disappearance of the missing people. Her well wishers urge her to stop looking into the matter for the sake of her close ones but she makes it her life’s mission to solve the case. The question lingers, will she be able to expose who is behind the disappearance of over 300 people of Limetown or will she be sacrificed in the process?

Cast of Limetown

The show has been created by Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie and premiered on Facebook Watch on October 16th in the year 2019. The show stars Jessica Biel in the lead role of Lia Haddock and Stanley Tucci as Emile Haddock. The series also features Sherri Saum, Alexander Black, Allessandro Juliani, Louis Ferreira, Rekha Sharma and Kandyse McClure in supporting roles.

What is the rating of Limetown?

Limetown has received 6.6/10 on IMDb. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series has received 69% on Tomatometer and 92% on Audience Score.

the trailer of the series Limetown

