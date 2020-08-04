Is Tayshia The New Bachelorette? Find Out If Clare Crawley Is Quitting The Show Mid-season

According to a report by Daily Mail, Clare Crawley who was supposed to be the Bachelorette for the show's Season 16, is set to leave her season. In an exclusive interview given by the show’s creators to People Magazine, it was revealed that one of the contestants, named Dale Moss got in touch with Clare Crawley before the season began filming and the pair fell in love before the filming even began. Since the news, broke up, speculations about Tayshia Adams being cast as the new Bachelorette have been swirling around. Find out, "Is Tayshia the new Bachelorette?"

Is Tayshia the new Bachelorette?

In an exclusive interview given to People Magazine, sources close to the show revealed that the 39-year-old American television personality Clare Crawley has quit the dating show. It was also revealed she has been replaced by the 29-year-old American Television personality Tayshia Adams. In the interview sources close to the show also claimed that Clare Crawley’s The Bachelorette Season had already got off to a rocky start, as COVID-19 had forced the show to postpone shooting.

According to the reports of DailyMail, The Bachelorette-to-be Crawley had been quarantining at the opulent La Quinta resort in California. She was joined by the suitors and the crew as well. The Reports further revealed that Clare Crawley had developed a closeness with Dale Moss in this time and by the time, the shooting began, they were already in love. According to the reports of Life & Style Magazine, Clare was so much in love with Dale, who is a former NFL Player that she had threatened to 'quit the show after only 12 days of filming’ began. At this, the show’s producers began scrambling looking for a back up who could replace Clare.

Tayshia Adams is The Bachelorette 2020

Another source close to the show told People Magazine that, Tayshia Adams ready to participate almost as soon as she was approached. Upon hearing this news, Tayshia Adams’ ex-Colton Underwood reached out to the television personality, congratulating, while also poking fun at her. Colton took to his Twitter to congratulate the new Bachelorette.

Congrats @TayshiaAdams — good luck and I hope you find yourself a better kisser 😉 https://t.co/nmzwdtDSCl — Colton Underwood (@colton) August 3, 2020

Tayshia Adams Instagram Updates

Tayshia Adams currently has over 800,000 followers on her Instagram handle. Her latest Instagram post was four days ago and the topmost comment on her picture is from Bachelor Nation, the official Instagram handle of the Bachelor series. Tayshia still hasn’t revealed much about being cast as the new Bachelorette in the show’s Season 16.

