Are Ben And Lauren Still Together? Here Is A Look Back At 'The Bachelor' Season 20

Ben Higgins was the titular bachelor for 2016's The Bachelor Season 20. He is often considered to be one of the best and most beloved bachelors in the show's history. In the finale of The Bachelor Season 20, Ben Higgins chose Lauren Bushnell over Joelle "JoJo" Fletcher.

Ben and Lauren then featured on their own spinoff show, Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After? But did the couple manage to stick together even after the end of their show? Here is a look at whether Ben and Lauren are still together.

Are Ben and Lauren still together?

Ben and Lauren were one of the most popular couples in the entire history of The Bachelor. Due to The Bachelor Season 20's massive popularity, ABC aired a condensed version of the season on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! After the episode, Ben Higgins spoke to an entertainment magazine and revealed details about his relationship with Lauren.

Unfortunately, Ben and Lauren are no longer together. The two split apart in 2017 after one season of their spinoff show, Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After? Speaking to the entertainment magazine, Ben revealed that he was no longer in contact with Lauren but he wished her well. He revealed that Lauren was now happily married to someone else.

Ben added that he was happy for Lauren and that she did not need to talk to him as she already had another partner. However, he did state that he would love to talk to Lauren if she ever did decide to contact him. Further, Ben talked about his relations with JoJo, who was the runner up of The Bachelor Season 20. Ben mentioned that he and JoJo were good friends and that he had a lot of respect for her.

The finale of The Bachelor Season 20 was rather controversial, as Ben told JoJo and Lauren that he loved them. He eventually chose Lauren over JoJo, making Lauren the winner of Season 20. However, in a later interview with an entertainment portal, Lauren revealed that she was hurt when she learnt that Ben had told JoJo the same thing that he had told her.

