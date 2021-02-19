Is 'The Widower' Based On A True Story? Did Thomas Randolph Real?

The Widower is a docuseries from the producers of Dateline NBC. The series shall walk us through the life of Thomas Randolph, who has been married to six wives and four out of which died under mysterious circumstances. The series will premiere on February 18th, but the trailer of the show has left a number of netizens wondering if the show is based on a true story.

Is The Widower based on a true story?

Yes, The Widower is based on a true story. The NBC docuseries shows the disturbing events that took place in Thomas Randolph’s life and with his wives. The man had been married six times and had earned the nickname “Black Widower”.

According to a report in The New York Post, suspicion against Thomas rose when his sixth wide, Sharon Randolph died. Randolph had reported that she was killed by a home intruder, but investigators doubted his claims. The suspicions increased when he cashed in a whopping sum of $ 360,000 from the life insurance policy on Sharon.

Randolph has been convicted twice of murder and has even been given a sentence to death. But his 2017 murder conviction was overturned and he is currently awaiting a re-trail. In the trailer of the upcoming docuseries, Randolph is heard saying, “I have done a lot of things I shouldn’t have done. I am not no saint (sic).” He further insists that he has got nothing to do with the crimes that took place with his wives and says, “I had nothing to do with any of it.” Watch the trailer of the series below.

When to watch The Widower?

The Widower is a three-part series and will telecast over three days. The show will premiere on February 18th at 10/9c on NBC. The second part of the series will premiere on February 19th, on Friday at 9/8c. The third part of the series will telecast on February 21st at 9/8c. The second and third part of the series is two hours long.

Where to watch The Widower?

The Widower can be watched on several platforms including,

NBC Livestream

fuboTV

Youtube TV

Hulu + Live TV

Sling TV

