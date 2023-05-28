Ismael Cruz Córdova Opens Up About Mental Health Challenges Caused By Racist Backlash

Ismael Cruz Córdova, known for his role in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, recently discussed the mental health challenges faced by the cast and crew of the Amazon Prime Video series. Speaking on the Just for Variety podcast, Córdova revealed that an on-set therapist was provided to support the team. It was due to the racist backlash they received for their inclusive and diverse casting choices.

Expressing the importance of such support, Córdova acknowledged the overwhelming impact of the negative voices directed at them. He stated, “You need support when this happens because the voices are so loud and they’re coming at you from so many places”. The presence of the therapist alone provided comfort to Córdova, as it signified that someone was there for him beyond his role as an actor.

The on-set therapist was brought in during the resumption of production after the pandemic hiatus. Córdova, who portrays the first person of color to play an elf in the LOTR universe, described the detrimental effect of the backlash on his psychological and mental well-being. He emphasised the need for people to understand the real impact of their online words and actions.

The actor also recounted the extent of the harassment he faced, extending beyond social media attacks. Córdovo’s phone was hacked, and there were attempts to access his bank accounts and PayPal. He and his friends received threatening messages, and he even received physical mail at his address. Despite these challenges, Córdova preserved and expressed his gratitude for being part of the groundbreaking series.

Ismael Cruz Córdova other work

Córdova also disclosed that Marvel Studios has reached out to him for potential projects. Although he was considered for the role of Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the part ultimately went to Will Poulter. Córdova maintained a positive outlook, believing that his rejection would lead to the right opportunity in the future.

One of Córdova's dream Marvel projects is portraying Hector Ayala, also known as White Tiger. He explained his fondness for characters who are unlikely heroes, individuals dealt a challenging hand in life. Córdova relates to such stories and believes they resonate with many others as well, as they reflect the struggles and identities of those who have faced adversity.