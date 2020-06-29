Jaideep Ahlawat Thinks People Should Wait A Little Before Resuming Shooting

A few months ago, the country came to standstill due to the Coronavirus when a lockdown was imposed. The film and TV industry also had to press pause and productions were put on hold. Now as the industry is gradually returning back to normal, many actors are skeptical of returning to sets so soon. Here is what Paatal Lok's Jaideep Ahlawat has to say about it.

Jaideep Ahlawat can't wait to get back to the grind

In an interview with a news daily, Jaideep Ahlawat said that people from all walks of life from all over come together. Adding that it is not just family, he said that a film set typically has 50-500 people. He further said that it is the number of people required and following social distancing might be a tough job.

ALSO READ | Paatal Lok's Jaideep Ahlawat Speaks About His Work In New Crime Thriller Series

The actor feels that it is too early to start shooting projects. He insisted that people should wait a little more. Ahlawat further continued that people have already waited for so long and asked them to wait for a couple more months.

Talking about the losses that people are incurring, Jaideep Ahlawat acknowledged that the projects are stuck and said that it is the case with the entire country and not just the film industry. He said that they will ''bounce back when things get back to normal''. Jaideep thinks that people have got a lot of time amid the quarantine to write great stories. The actor feels that the industry will make a comeback with ''double the force''.

ALSO READ | 'Anushka Sharma Was A Great Moral Support To Us', Says 'Pataal Lok' Actor Jaideep Ahlawat

The quarantine also invited a lot of digital releases and turned out to be a great thing for the OTT platform. Jaideep Ahlawat's Paatal Lok was also recently launched on Amazon Prime and garnered a positive response from the audience. Talking about the same, the actor said that everyone is at home because they have to be. He added that he is glad that they could contribute to giving the audience something new to watch.

With the theatres closed down amid the pandemic, a lot of filmmakers made a choice to release their films digitally, Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan's Gulabo Sitabo being the first one. Reacting to that, Jaideep said that it is temporary and that films will eventually release in theatres. He accepted that a lot of projects will be developed for OTT platforms because of the potential it holds. He continued that it is still a new medium in India and there is still a lot of ''potential to grow''.

ALSO READ | Arun Govil, Jaideep Ahlawat & Other Actors Who Found Fame In Lockdown

ALSO READ | Jaideep Ahlawat Reveals A 'Paatal Lok' Scene Which Was Too Haunting For Him To Watch; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.