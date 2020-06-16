Jaideep Ahlawat Reveals A 'Paatal Lok' Scene Which Was Too Haunting For Him To Watch; Read

Jaideep Ahlawat became an overnight sensation with his role of Hathi Ram in the web series Paatal Lok. The series that released last month was praised by the audience and critics alike. The viewers loved the amazing story and powerful performances by all the actors.

In the series, Jaideep Ahlawat played one of the lead roles of inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhury. The web series Paatal Lok marked the first lead role of Jaideep Ahlawat. The series Paatal Lok features several violent scenes. In a recent media interaction with a critic, Jaideep Ahlawat opened up about one such scene which was too haunting for him to watch. Here is what he had to say about it.

Also Read | Arun Govil, Jaideep Ahlawat & Other Actors Who Found Fame In Lockdown

Jaideep Ahlawat talks about Paatal Lok scene

In a recent media interaction, Jaideep Ahlawat said that there was one particular scene which was too hard-hitting and haunting for him to watch. When he was asked about that particular scene, Ahlawat said that the scene was where Hathi Ram Chaudhury brutally assaults Cheeni in a jail cell after realising her true identity. He added that this scene was too disturbing for the audience to watch but it was equally disturbing for him who was a part of that Paatal Lok scene.

Also Read | 'Paatal Lok' Actor Jaideep Ahlawat Aka Hathiram Explains The Ending & The Plot Line

Talking about it, Jaideep Ahlawat said that he has not yet watched the scene and he does not plan to watch it too. Even when he watched the whole series, he skipped the scene as he just could not watch it. He also revealed that more than the visuals of the Paatal Lok scene, it was the sound of Tope Singh’s laughter when Cheeni was screaming due to the pain given to her by Hathi Ram Chaudhury that haunted him.

Also Read | From 'Raazi' To 'Gangs Of Wasseypur': 5 Bollywood Movies That Jaideep Ahlawat Was Part Of

Also Read | 'Anushka Sharma Was A Great Moral Support To Us', Says 'Pataal Lok' Actor Jaideep Ahlawat

Jaideep Ahlawat talks about Hathi Ram Chaudhury

Talking about his character, Jaideep Ahlawat said that it was the only scene where Hathi Ram Chaudhury lost his senses and became inhuman. This is the only scene where he becomes like other four criminals that were arrested. Besides this scene, Jaideep Ahlawat also mentioned that in one of the scenes of Paatal Lok, Hathi Ram Chaudhury uses an abusive slur about the religion of one character. Talking about that, he said that Hathi Ram Chaudhury is not someone who uses such terms in general but the character's upbringing makes him say things in the heat of the moment.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.