'Anushka Sharma Was A Great Moral Support To Us', Says 'Pataal Lok' Actor Jaideep Ahlawat

Amazon Prime Video recently dropped in the trailer of Anushka Sharma-bankrolled series, Paatal Lok, which stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Neeraj Kabi and Gul Panag in the leading roles. Recently, in an online interview, Jaideep Ahlawat spoke about Anushka Sharma’s contribution to the series and mentioned that the actor has always been a great moral support to the team of Paatal Lok.

Adding to the same, Jaideep Ahlawat mentioned that Anushka Sharma gave the team a thumbs-up to go ahead with the unique story-line of the series. Furthermore, he added that every arrangement was made by Anushka Sharma and the actors present on the sets never fell short of anything. Jaideep also mentioned that he never got an opportunity to meet Anushka Sharma and discuss the project.

Paatal Lok is inspired by the ancient realm of Paatal Lok, Dharti and Swarg. The show is based on a crime thriller book written by Sudip Sharma, who previously worked on Udta Punjab and Anushka Sharma's first production NH10. Just like Amazon Prime Video's last venture like Mirzapur, Paatal Lok explores the dark bylanes of immorality.

jab #PaatalLok ke keede, dharti lok ke insaan ko kaat lete hai, tab hota hai kaand!



trailer out tomorrow, 11:34 am 🐜 pic.twitter.com/TGIpA0IHzC — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 4, 2020

Paatal Lok’s trailer:

The trailer of Paatal Lok gives a glimpse of the suspense and the crime the movie features, which will surely send shivers down the audience’s spine. The trailer of the series features a bunch of men from the 'Paatal Lok', attacking innocents mercilessly and the failure of law in the country. While the police try to reach the roots of the assassination of these innocent men, the culprits make sure that the polices officials never find a piece of evidence against them and continue to massacre people. Take a look at Paatal Lok's trailer:

