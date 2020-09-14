John Legend Takes A Playful Dig At Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton On 'The Voice' Promo

The first promo for the much-awaited season of The Voice was released on Thursday, September 10, 2020, and by the looks of the promo, the show seems to be a lot more fun and full of talent. The promo also reveals how the judges and the rest are maintaining social distancing due to the current situation. And the banter between the judges in the new promo is truly unmissable.

In the 40-seconds promo what really caught fans’ attention was the fun banter between John Legend and Gwen Stefani. In the promo, Gwen reveals that she and Blake Shelton have been quarantining together the entire time. And the singer was interrupted by Legend as he playfully took a dig at them saying, “Wow, I’m sorry, Gwen.” On hearing this Gwen was left in splits and seems like it was not just her, even fans and audiences in the background were laughing. Watch the promo of The Voice season 19 below.

About the show.

The singing reality show, The Voice is back with the panellists Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson. Earlier to this, the makers of the show have also shared a delightful preview of the 19th season for the same. This is the return of the show after the pandemic situation of COVID-19 plunged the US into lockdown in March. The judges will be seen again in their revolving red chairs on a quest to find the best talents. The show will begin airing on October 19, 2020.

About Blake and Gwen’s new song

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani recently teamed up for their track titled Happy Anywhere. In the virtual press release of the album, Blake said he and Gwen had released a single this year. But considering the circumstances of the lockdown and the pandemic, they felt it would be fitting to release Happy Anywhere too.

Shelton added that everyone in quarantine, and hopefully with their special ones. Happy Anywhere is committed to this experience. He also added that the song's lyrics are exactly what happened to him and Gwen, too. The song garnered heaps of praise from fans and music lovers. Listen to the song below.

