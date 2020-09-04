Lil Durk Releases New Single 'The Voice'; Calls Himself Chicago's Jay-Z; Watch Video

American rapper, singer-songwriter, Lil Durk released his new single titled The Voice. His song was released just a few hours ago and already has over 233K views on YouTube. His motivating single The Voice has already been gaining a lot of attention after the singer called himself as Chicago's Jay-Z in his song. Check out Lil Durk's new single and its song lyrics.

Lil Durk calls himself Chicago’s Jay-Z in new song

Lil Durk's new song titled The Voice released two hours ago and the song is already gaining huge attention from his fans. Lil Durk's lyrics in the song states "I’m Durkio, but I’m Chicago Jay-Z". The 27-year-old Chicago based rapper exuded confidence in the music video of his song where he called himself as Chicago's Jay-Z. Here is his new song:

Lil Durk latest album

Just Cause Y'all Waited 2 is American Rapper Lil Durk’s fifth studio album and his latest album released till now. Since its release on May 8, 2020, the album has garnered a lot of attention with fans falling in love with tracks such as Street Affection, Gucci Gucci and All Love. The album features 15 tracks, some of which are co-written by Lil Durk along with many other songwriters. Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 is a sequel of Lil Durk’s 2018 mixtape Just Cause Y’all Waited.

The rapper released the album’s deluxe version on June 26 which had additional seven tracks. The ambient music in the album struck chords with many fans and it peaked to number 2 on Billboard 200 list as well. The Chicago-based rapper Lil Durk has followed the same path as many famous rappers of releasing a deluxe edition of their albums, as he released his latest album's deluxe version within a month of his 5th studio album release.

Just before releasing his new single titled The Voice, Lil Durk featured in an August 14 released Drake song called Laugh Now Cry Later, which debuted at the number 2 spot on Billboard Hot 100. The song became Durk's first song to feature in a Billboard Top 40 as well as in Billboard Top 10 list. The song is also his highest-charting song as of yet, according to Billboard.

