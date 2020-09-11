'The Voice' Is Back With A Fun-filled Preview Of Its Socially-distanced Season, Watch

The singing reality show, The Voice is back with the panelists Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson. The makers of the show have also shared a delightful preview of the 19th season for the same. This is the show's return after the COVID-19 pandemic situation had plunged the US into lockdown in the month of March. The judges will be once again seen in their rotating red chairs on a quest to identify the best talents. The show will begin airing from October 19, 2020.

Also Read: Lil Durk Releases New Single 'The Voice'; Calls Himself Chicago's Jay-Z; Watch Video

The Voice new season preview

The preview of The Voice released by the makers showcases the judges being seated eight feet apart from each other. The judges have also found some hilarious and fun ways to showcase their love for the contestants and welcome them in their team, now that 'hugging' is off the charts. The preview video shows panelist, Gwen welcoming a contestant in her team after being impressed by him during the blind auditions by launching a t-shirt to him through a t-shirt cannon.

She can be seen saying that she has a present for him, but since they are social distancing, she is going to launch the same at him. But the launch, however, proves to be unsuccessful and falls over midway. On her beau, Blake's advice, Stefani then tries to hand over the t-shirt to her selected team member by placing it on a long pole with a glove attached to it.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Asha Bhosle: Fans Hail The Singer As ‘Queen Of Melody’ On Twitter

Todd Tilghman won the previous season

For the unversed, Gwen has returned to this season after taking the last season off owing to her living in Las Vegas. The last season had seen, Blake's team member Todd Tilghman win the show and the same was announced from the contestants' and the panelist's homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. The host of the show Cason Daly also had continued hosting for the same from a soundstage at his home. Shelton had also revealed in an interview with SiriusXM's The Storme Warren show that he was having a 'great time' while self-isolating himself along with Gwen, his girlfriend of 5 years at his Oklahoma ranch. The couple had also released their recent duet together titled, Happy Anywhere.

Also Read: Farmers Block National Highway In Haryana Against Farm Ordinances

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.