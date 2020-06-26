Jung So Min And Lee Joon Call It Quits After Dating For Three Years

Pinnochio fame Lee Joon and My Father is Strange fame Jung So Min confirmed their dating news a long while ago. The duo grew to be one of the most popular loved couples in the KPop and KDrama fandom. However, a news agency reported on June 26 that the couple has officially called it quits after 3 years of dating.

Jung So Min and Lee Joon call it quits

The news report stated that both Jung So Min and Lee Joon's agencies have confirmed the news of the couple's breakup. According to reports, one source revealed that the two recently called it quits and another source added that they have decided to remain on civil terms and keep cheering on for each other. Later on the same day, the duo's agencies released a statement regarding the same.

Lee Joon is currently represented by PrainTPC and Jung So Min is represented by Blossom Entertainment. The statement released by his agency stated, "Lee Joon and Jung So Min recently broke up. Lee Joon is planning to greet the public soon through a good project". Confirming the news, Jung So Min's agency said, "Jung So Min and Lee Joon recently broke up. They have decided to remain colleagues”.

According to a news report, sources close to the couple have confirmed the same. A source revealed that the couple spent a lot of time apart. The insider further said that they grew apart from each other since they were both busy. The report added that the couple further decided to focus on their individual work instead and called it quits on the relationship.

The couple starred together in a KBS Drama titled My Father is Strange. The drama revolves around a middle-class family that lives on the outskirts of Seoul. Things take a turn when one day a young celebrity shows up at their door and claims to be their son.

Lee Joon was formerly a member of a boyband MBLAQ and quit the band in 2014. Post the release of their show, the duo soon began dating in October 2017. They went public with their relationship a few months later.

