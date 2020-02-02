K-drama Actors Who Debuted As K-pop Idols That Every Fan Should Know

K-pop idols not only sing and dance but some of them also act. According to reports, acting is considered as a development in a singer's careers. There are household Korean drama actors who debuted as Korean pop singers. Here is a list!

Also Read | Best K-drama Shows On Netflix That You Should Add To Your Watchlist

Bae Suzy

One of the most successful actors in K-drama industry with hits like While You Were Sleeping, Uncontrollably Fond, Bae Suzy debuted as a k-pop idol in the year 2010 with the group Miss A. However, her acting career outgrew her singing career, as she is now one of the household names in k-dramas. She was recognised as an actor in the K-drama DreamHigh.

Krystal Jung

The bold actor Krystal Jung debuted as an F(x) member in the year 2009. Her personality and roots made her the perfect 'foreign girl' in the dramas. Over the years, she has earned the name The Goddess for her acting skills. Even though F(x) has disbanded, Krystal’s acting career continues with the latest drama being The Bride of Habaek and Players.

Also Read | K Pop And K-dramas Has Some Emotional Ballad Songs Which Are A Must Listen

Hyeri

Reply 1988 wouldn’t have been the hit if it was not for Hyeri’s iconic role as Sung Doek Sun. Her acting career has only seen a growing curve since then. However, Hyeri debuted as a member of Girl’s Day in 2010. She was a vocalist in the popular group.

Yoon Do Joon

Yoon Do Joon, popular for his roles in Let’s Eat series of dramas, was previously a member of the K-pop group Highlight. He was a singer and dancer for the group. However, he is one of the most loved K-drama actors in the industry at the moment. His last drama was Radio Romance alongside Kim So Hyun, that released in 2018.

Also Read | Non-cliched K-dramas That Deserve To Be On Your Watchlist | Check Out

Rain

Veteran K-pop star and an icon for many, Jung Ji Hoon is popular for dramas. However, he debuted as K-pop idol in the year 2002. The veteran idol was last seen in the drama Welcome to Life and Sketch.

Park Hyung Sik

Park Hyung Sik is seen in back to back dramas and variety shows. However, The Strong Woman Do Bong Son actor debuted as a member of ZE:A in the year 2010. He sprung to fame due to his acting from the hit series The Heirs.

IU

IU is a household name. She debuted as a solo K-pop idol, while she was still a high schooler in 2008. She debuted with her first lead role in You're the Best, Lee Soon-shin in 2013. She still releases songs and K-MVs.

Also Read | K-drama That Follow Rich Guy-poor Girl Cliche, Here Are Some Excellent Story Line!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.