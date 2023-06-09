Kajol Announces The Trial After Cryptic Post On Taking A Break From Social Media

Kajol recently shared that she is taking a break from social media. However, it was not a break but a promotional strategy for an upcoming show. Hours after her cryptic post, a promotional poster featuring the details about her new series The Trial is making headlines. The actress is hosting an event on June 12 at NMACC studio theatre.

Kajol will be joined by Gaurav Banerjee, Deepak Sharma, Jisshu Sen Gupta, Sheeba Chaddha, Kubbra Sait, Suparn Verma and Gaurav Pandey at the event. The details read, "BREAKING NEWS The Trial Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha. 12th June 2023. In the presence of Kajol along with Gaurav Banerjee, Deepak Sharma, Jisshu Sen Gupta, Sheeba Chaddha, Kubbra Sait, Suparn Verma and Gaurav Pandey."

Earlier this morning, Kajol announced that she would be taking a break from social media. The unexpected news was shared on both her Instagram and Twitter accounts. The actress also deleted all her posts on Instagram, whch raised curiosity. The post read, "Facing the toughest trial of my life'.

The Salaam Venky actress caught netizens' attention after this post went viral. "The toughest trial of my life", which Kajol wrote about in her post, is also a hint about the plot of her upcoming show. The Good Wife follows the story of a woman who returns to her profession as a lawer after her husband is caught up in a scandal that lands him in jail. Kajol's new show is the Indian remake of The Good Wife and is titled The Trial - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka.

Expressing her excitement about this new venture, Kajol said, "I have been playing multiple characters throughout my acting journey, but the firsts are always special. The beauty of OTT platforms is that they give creators and actors an opportunity to reinvent and experiment with different formats, and with Disney+ Hotstar’s The Good Wife, that’s exactly what I got! As a career first move, I will be playing a lawyer in my first ever series, directed by the fabulous Suparn Verma. I’m excited to be sharing more about the show and the character I play, so stay tuned."