Kanan Gill Is Set To Start His Netflix Journey With His New Special 'Yours Sincerely'

While people are trying to figure out how to spend their time at home during the COVID-19 lockdown, online entertainment portals are doing their best to keep the audience busy. Kanan Gill, one of the most well-known names in the comic community of India, is all set to have his new special named Yours Sincerely release on the OTT platform Netflix. It will be released on April 24.

Kanan Gill's hilarious promotional video

Kanan posted a video on his Instagram where he can be seen promoting his special. The video starts with a call from Netflix where they are asking him to make a TikTok video for promotional use. Kanan refuses and as he cracks a 'punny' joke, the phone gets disconnected. The video features Kanan Gill's closest friends and members of the entertainment industry as well.

Kanan screams through the window, "Hey Kanan Gill's special 'Yours Sincerely' comes out April 24th on Netflix". They show how Kenny Sebastian hears his message and is surprised and excited as he announces it himself again, but as he says it, someone calls him for 'Chai'. Kenny's voice reaches to Arjun Kanungo but he hears, "Kenny is having a child on Netflix April 24th."

Kusha Kapila is next on the list and she hears, "Kanan Gill's having piles on aprons going forth only on Netflix". She screams it back and Swara Bhaskar hears, "Can uncles shave their sides while matrons give birth only on Netflix". She is confused but says that it is possible with joint families in Mumbai apartments during the quarantine.

Abish Matthew gets excited when he hears, "Can nine girls stay inside with patrons on Earth only on Netflix", thinking that it might be a new plot for a story. All of this travels back to Kanan as he hears, "Cannonballs are especially made for people sinking in peril". Kanan then gives up and does a funny Tik Tok video, knowing that no other promotions would work.

The promotional video is the window to what one can expect from the special. Kanan Gill's special could one of your "What to watch on Netflix list". Comedy shows on Netflix include Vir Das' specials, Hassan Minnaj's shows and also Ladies Up.

