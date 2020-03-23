Special Ops: Karan Tacker Reveals How He Prepared For The Web-series

Television actor Karan Tacker was recently seen in the Hotstar specials web-series titled Special Ops. The eight-episode series is being lauded by fans who are loving Karan Tacker’s performance. Fans are even more excited to watch Karan Tacker play the role of a RAW agent for the first time. The actor recently revealed his preparation for the Hotstar series and the difficulties he faced while shooting.

Karan Tacker recently revealed in an interview that while shooting he spent more time understanding his character, Farooq Ali, as he thought it was more crucial that being a RAW agent in Special Ops. He also went on to reveal that he treated his script as a bible and read it thoroughly to understand his character.

Karan Tacker also spoke about the challenges he faced during the shoot of the series. He revealed that he has a phobia of height and various stunts for the show had to be shot on the building’s terrace. He spoke about a time where they were on the 25th floor as he had to shoot a scene but was very scared to start.

Karan emphasised saying that he did not want a body double to shoot his part as he wanted the scenes to look real. He also went on to say that the most difficult time shooting was when they were in Jordan. He said that they were dressed in summer outfits to shoot while the temperature there was 1 to 6 degrees.

Karan Tacker is all praise for the director

Talking about the show's director, Neeraj Panday, Karan said that the director is known for his ‘realistic movies’. He also revealed that the Neeraj Panday has the answers to everything and it gets interesting to hear such things. The series, Special Ops released on March 17, 2020, on Hotstar.

