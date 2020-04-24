Anushka Sharma Fails At Instagram Challenge, Husband Virat Kohli Comes To Rescue

The current pandemic situation has confined people to homes. Amid the nationwide lockdown, various online challenges are keeping people entertained. But it seems like even stars are enjoying it, as recently, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma tried a trending online challenge, guessthegibberish, but in vain.

Virushka takes guessthegibberish challenge

Interestingly, Anushka Sharma shared a few videos on her Instagram story session. In the video, she attempted to guess a few gibberish phrases. The actor was struggling to answer most of them but stood shocked when husband Virat Kohli guessed all of them right. In one of the videos when Kohli guessed the right answer, the Zero actor was seen giving a surprised expression. Watch it below:

On the other side, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor also guessed some answers correct including 'That's what she said', and 'Walk a mile in my shoes'. Virat Kohli helped her to guess the phrase 'Don't judge a book by its cover'. Check out their videos below.

Apart from the peekaboo from her quarantine, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor also treated her fans with the teaser of her upcoming series. Though the teaser is out, the title of the upcoming series has not been announced yet. Meanwhile, it is not clear if the NH 10 actor will mark her debut with the series or not, but interestingly the series will be bankrolled by her production house Clean Slate Films. Check out the teaser below:

