Ken Jennings Reveals How He Got Through His 1st Appearance As A Guest-host On 'Jeopardy!'

Ken Jennings made his first appearance as interim guest host of the popular quiz show Jeopardy! on Monday. In a video that had been shared on Twitter, he had said that stepping into the show was not easy for him. He said it was a very intense and nerve-wracking experience to be in the show. On Twitter, Ken revealed how he got through the show.

Ken has come a long way from his contestant days. Here are Ken's thoughts from behind the lectern as first in a series of guest hosts. pic.twitter.com/0HaxSv8mmW — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 11, 2021

Ken Jennings' Twitter post

In his post, Ken shared an older ticket of the Jeopardy! show that was earlier hosted by late Alex Trebek, who died late last year of pancreatic cancer at age 80. The ticket was from September 18, 1983. It was a complimentary ticket.

Sharing the picture of the ticket, he said that a friend gave him that piece of quiz show history. He further said that this was an audience’s ticket to Alex’s very first Jeopardy! show that was piloted from 1983. He said that he kept the ticket in his pocket while guest-hosting Jeopardy! this week as a good luck charm.

A friend gave me this piece of quiz show history: an audience ticket to Alex's very first Jeopardy! pilot from 1983. ("ALEX TREBEK! DOOR PRIZES!") I kept it in my pocket while guest-hosting Jeopardy! this week, as a good luck charm. pic.twitter.com/dpDn67lWPp — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) January 12, 2021

More about Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! is an American television game show that is created by Merv Griffin. The show is about a quiz competition in which contestants are presented with general knowledge clues in the form of answers, and must phrase their responses in the form of questions. The show has aired over 8,000 episodes. It has gained worldwide recognition and followers. It is loved by audiences and has been ranked in one of the 60 greatest shows in American television history. The show is in its 37th season as of now.

More about Jeopardy's new host

Ken Jennings is the highest-earning game show contestant of all time. He has the record for the longest winning streak on Jeopardy! with 74 consecutive wins. He also holds the record for the highest average correct responses per game in the show. He appeared in several other game shows such as Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? and more. After his success on Jeopardy! he wrote about his experiences in his book named Brainiac: Adventures in the Curious, Competitive, Compulsive World of Trivia Buffs. After Alex Trebek's death, on November 23, it was announced that Ken will host the show as the first of a series of guest hosts.

