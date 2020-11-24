Ken Jennings To Host 'Jeopardy!' As The First Guest Host After Alex Trebek

Television reality game show, Jeopardy! Will be returning to the small screen soon. Ken Jennings will be the first interim guest host on the show and would be succeeding Alex Trebek. Ken Jennings has won 74 games consecutively and has claimed the title of ‘Greatest of All Time’ in the game show last year.

Ken Jennings to host Jeopardy! as a guest host

Alex Trebek presented Jeopardy for over 3 decades passed away on November 8th, 2020 battling cancer. The legacy of Alex Trebek will be continued by Ken Jennings as he shall host the popular game show for the episodes that will air in January 2021. AP News reported that the producers of the game show wanted to bring in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future.

Reportedly, the show makers want to create a sense of community and continuity for the viewers. The show is currently running in its 37th year and for all this time, Alex Trebek has been the only host that the show has seen. Reportedly, the show will be airing the episodes that Trebek filmed before he passed away.

According to a report in the media portal, the episodes that Ken Jennings will host will begin airing on January 11th, 2021. Reportedly, Jeopardy! will air repeat episodes for the holiday weeks. It will be aired from December 21 till December 28th, 2020. However, new episodes hosted by Trebek will air from January 4th, 2021.

Who has been Jeopardy host over the years?

Jeopardy! is an American TV game show that is created by Merv Griffin. The show follows a format of quiz in which contestants are presented with general knowledge clues. The contestants are then supposed to phrase their responses in the form of questions.

The show aired for the first time in 1964 and continued till 1975 and was hosted by Art Flemming. Then another edition of the show began airing from 1984 and was presented by Alex Trebek.

Who is Ken Jennings?

Ken Jennings is an American author and consultant. He is also known as the highest-earning American game show contestant of all time. He holds the record for the longest winning streak on the US game show Jeopardy!

