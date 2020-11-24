Ken Jennings' Net Worth Details Are Proof That His Finances Are Not In Jeopardy!

Ken Jennings is an American game show contestant, consultant and author. He is popularly known on television for having the highest winning streak on American game show Jeopardy! He shall soon be hosting the TV game show, continuing the legacy of Alex Trebek. Here is more information about the Ken Jennings net worth as he is set to host the game show Jeopardy!

Ken Jennings net worth

According to a report in Celebritynetworth.com, Ken Jenning’s net worth is $4 million. This when converted to INR, is approximately over Rs 29 crores.

Ken Jennings' income source

Ken Jennings is the highest-earning American game show contestant of all time. He holds the record for the longest winning streak on the US game show Jeopardy! He has won 74 games.

Apart from contesting on the game show, Ken Jennings is also a well-known author. He has written books like Because I Said So, Brainiac, Planet Funny and The Junior Genius Guides. Ken Jennings also charges money by appearing in events and ceremonies. He speaks at college events as well as corporate events in the United States of America.

Jeopardy's new host: Ken Jennings

Ken Jennings shall be the first guest host following the death of Alex Trebek on November 8th, 2020. According to a report in AP News, the producers of the show wanted the guest hosts to be familiar to the audience of the show. Reportedly, they want to create a sense of community and continuity for the viewers.

There will only ever be one Alex Trebek, but I'm honored to be helping Jeopardy! out with this in January. https://t.co/2m2b5IQnkw — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) November 23, 2020

What is 'Jeopardy'?

Merv Griffin created the quiz show in which the contestants are presented with general knowledge clues. The contestants on the show are supposed to phrase their responses in the form of questions. For over three decades, Alex Trebek had been hosting Jeopardy!

When will we see Ken Jennings as Jeopardy host?

the episodes that Ken Jennings will host will begin airing on January 11th, 2021. Reportedly, Jeopardy! will air repeat episodes for the holiday weeks. It will be aired from December 21 till December 28, 2020. However, new episodes hosted by Trebek will air from January 4, 2021.

Disclaimer: The above information about Ken Jennings' net worth is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

