'Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person In The Room' Drives On Failed Expectations

Kenny Sebastian has made his Netflix debut with Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room on May 29. With the one-hour special, Kenny explains how Indians tend to gravitate towards things that are useless. He talks about classism, childhood insecurities, and his life at Kendriya Vidyalaya. While the set seems like a good watch overall, it goes on slowly and does fall apart in certain sections. Read on to know Most Interesting Person in the Room review:

Kenny Sebastian's The Most Interesting Person in the Room review:

The popular comedian perfectly explains what it is like to live with the unrealistic and failed expectations of Indian parents, the school culture, and the classism analogy. Kenny Sebastian's special is curated for the Indian audience as he explains in the beginning how Indians connect through failed expectations.

Giving an example of this, the comedian explains that his father has a degree from IIT Kanpur and reveals that he graduated with a degree in painting and sculpture. He mentions that with his two revelations, everyone in the audience could feel that disappointment that his father felt with Kenny's education.

What is good?

The classism analogy between the chappals and shoes brings out the Kenny that the audience wanted to see. Sebastian hilariously explains how classism exists even with something like footwear. He forays into a segment talking about men and heir inability to express their feelings. Even though the segment is short, it is fresh and enjoyable.

Going back to the failed expectations, the comedian explains how an Ostrich has lived its entire life on failed expectations because of its inability to fly. Totally surpassing the audience's expectations with that bit, Kenny Sebastian rightly explains expectations imposed from one generation to another and the eventual squashing of dreams. Kenny's musical humour in the segment should definitely not be missed.

What is not to like?

Although funny, Kenny's bit about his school life brought nothing new to the stage. Delving into insecurities that people in different genders feel due to their heights is another bit that is nothing that the audience has not heard before. Although stereotypical comedy works great for a few punchlines, it is time people start accepting that it is okay to blur the lines.

Verdict

Although some bits may not meet the 'Kenny Sebastian' standards, one will end up laughing at most bits in the show. Describing his career to the audience and his dream of wanting to be the most interesting person, the comedian rightly explains that there is always going to be someone interesting and adds that aiming to be the most interesting person in the room is enough.

Kenny does manage to win hearts the special with his timed musical humour and adding his take on the classical music and western music. At times, it does seem that the comedian played it safe with some of his bits from the show. Overall, the show comes as a light watch amid the quarantine and will surely make you laugh.

Rating - 3.5/5

