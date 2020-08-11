Kiara Advani To Play Cameo In Netflix's Series 'Masaba Masaba'; Know Details

Earlier in July, fashion designer Masaba Gupta shared the first motion poster of her debut series, Masaba Masaba. The show also marks her first collaboration with mother Neena Gupta. And now, Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani is all set to play a cameo in the series.

Kiara to be seen in Netflix series- Masaba Masaba

Kiara will be seen playing the role of a Bollywood diva in the series. During an interaction with Mid-Day, Kiara also expressed how she felt when producer Ashvini Yardi approached her to play a cameo in the series. Kiara was thrilled to collaborate with Netflix after Lust Stories and Guilty. Kiara also said that she gave a quick nod after she was approached by the producer. Talking about her role in Masaba Masaba, the Good Newwz actor stated that it is a fun and quirky role.

The report further added that Kiara would be seen in a sequence in the show, wherein her character will be shown stepping into one of Gupta's stores to hand-pick an outfit for an event. Kiara gave insights into her character and stated that she plays the 'self-obsessed' version of herself in the show. Kiara also called the show 'unique' and added that it was a 'delight' to share the screen with 'super chilled out' Masaba Gupta. Helmed and written by Sonam Nair, Masaba Masaba will release in August.

Apart from Masaba Masaba on Netflix, Kiara Advani also has other projects lined up. She is awaiting the digital release of her upcoming film, Laxmmi Bomb, alongside Akshay Kumar and Sharad Kelkar. Laxmmi Bomb is directed by Raghava Lawrence and the first look posters of the film created quite a stir among the audience.

Meanwhile, Kiara will also be seen sharing screen space with Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Kartik Aaryan in the much-anticipated upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the shooting of the film took place in Lucknow and was put to a halt due to the lockdown. Reportedly, the shooting will begin from September again.

