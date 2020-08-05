Kareena Kapoor Stuns In Voguish Masaba Gupta Creations In These Pictures; Take A Look

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the finest actors the nation has ever produced. The superstar actor is adored on a national scale, both for her films and fashion choices. The Jab We Met actor is a dream muse for every designer in the country. On different occasions, Kareena has been spotted donning some exclusive designs by the biggest names in the fashion world. One being, Masaba Gupta. The beauty is known for her out-of-the-box edgy designs. Here are the times when Kareena Kapoor wore a Masaba Gupta Creation.

Kareena Kapoor Donning Masaba Gupta Designs

Kareena Stuns In A Mustard-Pink Silk Saree

In the year 2012, Kareena Kapoor wore a gorgeous silk saree by Masaba Gupta. In hues of mustard and pink, this traditional silk saree paired with a Muslim quarter sleeves blouse looks spectacular on the Bollywood diva. The intricate golden embellishments on the blouse piece is the highlight of this attire. With a sleek half pulled back clipped hair and minimalistic makeup, Kareena looks regal in this Masaba's outfit. Not to miss the Rani Kundan statement neck-piece

Bebo Aces The Polka Dots Design

Next, in this Masaba Gupta's contemporary polka dots saree in which Kareena Kapoor looks supremely voguish. Paired with a black sleeves blouse and beige borders, this attire is a real steal from Bebo's wardrobe. Kareena accessorised her modern Masaba Gupta saree with huge oxidized traditional silver earrings and a massive round matching ring. Whereas, for makeup, she opted for black smokey eye, nude-lip tone and defined brows. She kept her hair open, and also donned a black round Bindi.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Ethereal In A Chanderi Saree

The last outfit in this list is that of a beautiful chanderi saree by Gupta. Kareena Kapoor Khan looks majestic in this canary yellow chanderi saree with pink blouse and border. With "tribal vase pleats" and a gorgeous kalash khadi palla, this ethnic look of the Angrezi Medium actor is a visual treat in itself. For hair, Kareena Kapoor chose to wear a voluminous hair bun decorated with gajra. The star kept her makeup dewy and simpler with pink lipstick and lots of blush.

