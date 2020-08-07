National Handloom Day: Masaba Gupta Recalls First Collection, Taapsee Shares Stunning Pic

On the occasion of National Handloom Day, many Bollywood stars are taking to their social media where they are sharing their views on promoting great work by artisans and weavers. Recently, ace designer Masaba Gupta shared a gorgeous picture of herself draped in a handloom saree and grabbing eyeballs with her stunning looks. While captioning the post, the designer explained that Handlooms had been a part of her designs since 2009 and it still continues to be her most used in creations. Apart from Masaba, actress Taapsee Pannu also shared her picture draped in a gorgeous silk saree and explained her fondness for the same.

Masaba Gupta & Taapsee Pannu share their Handloom story

Masaba can be seen looking pretty in a pink saree where she wrote that she started off her career in 2009 with handloom sarees and that she is so fond of the collection that since then Handloom has always been a vital part of her every collection and design. Meanwhile, the Pink actress shared a picture of herself where she is looking resplendent in a beautiful handloom saree giving hose major traditional vibes. While sharing the post o Instagram, Taapsee wrote that nothing makes her feel more beautiful than to be in a lovely saree.

Celebrating the 6th National Handloom Day wearing one of my favourite handloom pieces. Handloom has been a part of my design journey ever since my first collection back in 2009 & continues to find itself in most of my creations. pic.twitter.com/dEq6A22qUW — Masaba (@MasabaG) August 7, 2020

Apart from the two prominent names, several Bollywood celebs shared amazing pictures of themselves draped in sarees on social media while extending their wishes on National Handloom Day and also urging people to promote the handloom sector as much as possible. Marking the occasion today, not only did celebrities and politicians but also residents from across the nation shared photographs, animations, maps amongst others. Flaunting their love for the craft and appreciating artists, they also dished out congratulatory messages on social media.

This year, the celebrations also aim at generating awareness about the country’s diverse handloom industry and its impact on social-economic development. The tradition of looms in India is over 5000 years old and the sector currently provides livelihood to workers from over 27 lakh households in the country. According to reports, this year, as part of the social media campaign, the ministry has requested all the Union Ministers, Lieutenant Governors, Chief Ministers, MPs as well as industrials of eminence to stand in solidarity with the handloom weaving community of the country through their social media accounts. Apart from that, the Secretaries to the central government and officers at equivalent levels have also been presented with a similar request.

