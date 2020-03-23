Kingdom Ending Explained: It's Humans Vs The Undead As Chang & Seo Bi Fight Hard To Live

The Season 2 finale of the South Korean horror flick Kingdom was heart-pounding and thrilling as expected by fans. The finale completely had the fans on the edge of their seats as the season ended with a cliff-hanger. Here is a detailed Kingdom ending explanation.

ALSO READ | Scary Movies To Watch On Netflix Right Now With Your Special Someone

Kingdom ending explained — spoilers ahead!

Prince Chang realises that it would be impossible for his army and himself to defeat the hundreds of zombies ready to kill them. He comes up with an idea and leads the zombies to the frozen land along with his men. Just as the zombies are upon him, Chang slams one into the ice. This breaks down the ice and it plunges all the undead and also the ones alive in the water. Chang thus saves the people of South Korea from the zombies.

ALSO READ | Mavericks' Luka Doncic Asks Netflix On Twitter About 'Lucifer' And Its Upcoming Season

The Queen Consort Cho, who had spread the disease to appease her ego, takes the supposed baby prince with her and allows herself to be eaten alive with the baby in her arms. This baby was not the prince but the son of Moo Young. Doctor Seo Bi manages to save the infected baby by dousing him in water as the Queen dies.

Prince Chang had to options in front of him. Either, he can kill the baby prince and become the King, or he can let him live. He assumed that this would divide the country as some might support him and some might support the baby. He thus flees the kingdom, and orders the others that he must be declared as dead. The newborn son will be the ruler.

ALSO READ | Former Prosecutor Sues Netflix Over Central Park 5 Series

Seven years later, Seo Bi and Chang encounter the mysterious flowers again. They ask the local villagers who had purchased these flowers from a stranger. They then hear the sound of bells, which were tied to the undead and ready to attack people.

ALSO READ | Former Prosecutor Sues Netflix Over Central Park 5 Series

The last scene of the Kingdom Season 2 is a dishevelled home. The place is packed with body parts and locked up undead people. In the middle of this mess stands an unnamed young woman played by actor Jun Ji-Hyun. Finally, a scene shows that a worm gets into the brain of the sleeping baby who is to be the king. Seo Bi and Chang now have to return home.

ALSO READ | Netflix Urged To Stop Streaming Content In HD To Prevent Internet From Breaking

Source: Donna Bae's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.