Scary Movies To Watch On Netflix Right Now With Your Special Someone

The entertainment world today has a lot to offer. Online platforms like Netflix, Amazon, etc are constantly updated to give their viewers new content to engage in. When it comes to genres like comedy, horror, etc many people have resorted to online platforms where one can comfortably sit at home and binge-watch. Listed below are some of the scary movies to watch on Netflix right now.

Top horror movies on Netflix:

1) Fractured

This is one of the top-rated scary movies to watch on Netflix right now. The film came out in the year 2019 and created quite some buzz. The film centers around the life of Sam who is on the hunt for his wife and daughter. The story keeps taking twists and turns.

2) In the Tall Grass

This is another highly trending movie on Netflix right now. The film is based on the novella written by Stephen King and his son Joe Hill. This one shall take you into the life of people who get lost in cornfields and struggle to make their way out. This is one of the scariest movies you must watch with someone.

3) Hush

This is another one from 2016 that will send chills down your spine. This Netflix Original movie is filled with twists, turns, and suspense. The film centers around the life of a writer with hearing impairment who tries to find sanity in the woods but later gets on the run to save herself from a masked murderer.

4) Apostle

This one is another gripping scary movie. The film centers around a prodigal son who comes back home and goes on a hunt to find his lost sister. This film is certainly one that you must not watch alone.

