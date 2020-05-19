'The Coolest Thing...': Kubbra Sait Observes 'Sacred Games' Reference In 'Paatal Lok'

Kubbra Sait, who achieved global recognition after she played Kuckoo in the Netflix series 'Sacred Games', is awed by Anushka Sharma's new Amazon Prime Series 'Paatal Lok'. The actor took to her Twitter handle to point out a reference made by the makers to her character in 'Sacred Games'.

In the very popular 'Paatal Lok' series, Cheeni, played by Ronaldo Singh, is seen working at a beauty parlour by 'Kukoo'. A fan shared a picture from Paatal Lok and tagged it as a 'Greatest crossover ever'. To this, Kubbra replied, 'I told you so' and then mentioned the creator of the show (Paatal Lok) for referencing it so well.

You know the coolest thing... Cheeni worked in Kuku ka parlour 🤗 Mairembam Ronaldo Singh is still reeling in my head 😊 #PaatalLok — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) May 19, 2020

Bola tha maine.

I saw what you did there Sudip Sharma 😁 #PaatalLok 😁 https://t.co/llLJ98qTZV — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) May 19, 2020

Praising Paatal Lok, Kubbra had written, "I won’t even begin to write how I feel after watching #PaatalLok. I’ll just sit here & feel for a while longer. #JaideepAlhawat #IshwakSingh @NeerajKabi @sharmamatvipin @GulPanag #MairembamRonaldoSingh @nowitsabhi @PrimeVideoIN. Thank You for the ride through a different hell."

Have set high precedent with 'Sacred Games' but don't feel under pressure: Kubbra Sait

Kubbra Sait is aware of the expectations people have from her post "Sacred Games", but the actor says she doesn't feel any pressure as her aim is to keep challenging herself.

"If 'Sacred Games' hadn't happened and if 'Illegal' was perhaps my first show; it's a wonderful part that I've played, but people wouldn't have had the eye balls for this part as much as they do today because of 'Sacred Games'. "They want to know what I'm doing next and that's exciting for me. I've set a very high precedent for myself and I'm happy to challenge myself to play something new," Kubbra told PTI.

The 36-year-old actor said she doesn't take any "pressure" to outdo her role in "Sacred Games" and is instead happy that makers are showing confidence in her craft.

'Illegal' review: Kubbra Sait & Piyush Mishra stand out in this binge-worthy drama

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.