Kunal Kemmu Is All Set To Defeat The Nasty Criminals In 'Abhay' Season 2 Trailer, Watch

Kunal Kemmu had made his debut in the digital space with the crime web series, Abhay. The show released in 2019 on the OTT streaming platform, Zee5, and was helmed by Ken Ghosh of Ishq Vishq and Fida fame. The show had eight episodes which saw Kunal as SP Abhay Pratap Singh trying to battle a challenging case. The series had managed to strike a chord with the audience. Now, the makers are back with the second season of Abhay and have also released a gritty and intriguing trailer of the same.

Kunal as Abhay is geared up to battle some nasty criminals

The trailer shows Kunal pitted against three menacing criminals. The first antagonist is Ram Kapoor who has a personal vendetta against Abhay and raises trouble for him by keeping some school children hostage on their bus. Abhay has to crack the challenges given by Ram's character to save the lives of the children.

The trailer then shows Chunky Panday as another antagonist who seems to be a ruthless murderer. Abhay also finds a nemesis in actor Bidita Bag who plays another baddie in the movie and comes across as a psychotic killer who preys on men as her victim. Abhay is helped by Asha Negi as he battles these terrifying criminals.

The trailer promises to give an adrenaline rush to the audience and leaves them wanting more. Kunal as Abhay looks at his convincing best while Chunky, Ram, and Bidita give the needed chills with their performance as the antagonists.

'Abhay' is the most-watched show on Zee5

According to media reports, the series was also revealed to be the most-watched show on Zee5. The second season of Abhay is also directed by Ken Ghosh. The official gist of the show hints that the gutsy Abhay Pratap Singh is back to lock horns with some 'sharper and hardened evil masterminds.'

Kunal also took to his social media to share the trailer of the show. Kunal was also recently seen in the movie Lootcase which was released on the OTT streaming platform, Hotstar. The movie has reportedly been well received by the fans.

