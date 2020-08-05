Kunal Kemmu On If 'Lootcase' Had Theatrical Release: 'We'd Be Looking At Rs 100 Cr Film'

Kunal Kemmu's film, Lootcase released on July 31 on Disney+Hotstar. As the film received a great response from viewers, in an interview with Bollywood Life, Kunal revealed that if Lootccase had a theatrical release, then the team would be looking at Rs 100 crore film, with the love that's coming in their way. Kunal stated that the reaction towards Lootcase has been great and further compared the reaction of the audience in September and now.

Kunal on Lootcase's trailer reaction

Kunal Kemmu said that the reaction of the audience was similar in September when the trailer had released. However, he thinks that because of the lockdown, since everyone is home, the film caught more eyeballs. Kunal also spoke about normalcy and said that when everything is normal, people are doing so many things and then there is so much competition of films. Kunal remarked that everybody is trying to get everybody's attention, which has slowed now.

Adding to this, Kunal Kemmu exclaimed that now, everything that is out there has been looked at. Kunal asserted that the team has got a 'bigger' audience that has seen the trailer and a lot of fresh comments and compliments for the film have been pouring in. He feels happy that the film has come out during a time when people are stressed out and the mood is sombre and added that Lootcase for two hours will make people feel a lot better.

Lootcase cast

Lootcase cast includes Kunal Kemmu (Nandan Kumar) and Rasika Dugal (Lata) in the lead. The movie also stars Vijay Raaz (Bala Rathore), Gajraj Rao (MLA Patil), Ranvir Shorey (Inspector Kolte) among others in pivotal roles. Bala, Patil and Kolte are in search of the missing suitcase which is charged up with lots of money.

Lootcase plot

Lootcase chronicles the story of how a common man's (Aam Aadmi) life changes after he chances upon a suitcase filled with money on a regular day, while he was returning from work. Even after becoming wealthy, Nandan gets stressed about the money and then, in turn, starts hiding it at different spots in the house. Surprisingly, the suitcase belonged to MLA Patil, a renowned politician.

