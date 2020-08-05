Kunal Kemmu As Nandan Kumar Has A Special Message About Common Man And 'Lootcase'

Actor Kunal Kemmu recently took to Instagram to promote his latest film Lootcase in the most quirky manner. In the video posted, the actor can be seen saying out a dialogue from the film which speaks about the common man and his common things. The actor has received a lot of love from the audience as they love his portrayal of the character Nandan Kumar in the film, which they have also expressed in the comments section of the post.

Nandan Kumar’s message to all

Actor Kunal Kemmu recently posted an adorable monochrome video of himself on his official Instagram handle. In the video posted, the actor can be seen narrating a pivotal dialogue from the last few minutes of his film, Lootcase, which recently released on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. The dialogue speaks out the thoughts of the common man, Nandan Kumar, who is taken for granted at every step of life. The frustrated character says these words in the film to slip out of a tricky situation.

The dialogue on the common man and his commonness has lately been receiving a lot of love from the people. In the Instagram video, Kunal Kemmu can also be seen encouraging people to watch the film on Disney+Hotstar if they haven’t already. He has also mentioned towards the end that unlike the character, the film is not very “aam” or common but is actually a special one.

In the caption for the post, Kunal Kemmu has mentioned that Nandan Kumar has a message for people through this post. He has also asked people to not rely on anything they hear but rather watch the film and form an opinion for themselves. Have a look at the post made on Kunal Kemmu’s Instagram here.

About Lootcase

Lootcase is a comedy film which released on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar due to the theatres being shut due to Coronavirus pandemic. The film revolves around a common man who finds a suitcase full of cash and the hilarious events that follow the discovery. Lootcase has been directed by Rajesh Krishnan and stars actors like Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.

