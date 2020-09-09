Kylie Jenner Shares Cute Video Of Stormi Checking Her Outfit In The Mirror; Watch

Recently, beauty mogul Kylie Jenner shared an unmissable video of her daughter Stormi, lauding her energy. Taking to her Instagram handle on September 8, Kylie put up the video that features Stormi checking her outfit and fixing her tight bun hairdo in the mirror. Watch the priceless video here:

Also Read | WHO's Weekly Report Shows Impact Of COVID In Worst-affected America As Compared To World

Kylie Jenner's post for Stormi

In the video, Stormi is seen donning an all-white ensemble, while she holds on to a mini designer handbag. With the video shared, Kylie Jenner wrote: ‘this type of energy!! ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜«ðŸ˜«’. Soon after the video was shared on Kylie Jenner’s Instagram, fans of the star rushed to the comment section and gushed over the little munchkin for her cuteness. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Also Read | German Foreign Minister Calls Trump 'unscrupulous' For Urging Americans To 'vote Twice'

Fans Reacted

Kylie Jenner recently shared a fun video of Chicago and Stormi, which features the two cousins bonding, as they indulge in a funny conversation, complementing each other's looks. While Stormi was seen in a white patterned top with matching shorts, Kim Kardashian’s daughter, Chicago donned a blush coloured top with matching bottoms, adding shoes in the same hue. Kylie Jenner captioned the video as, “THESE TWO ðŸ˜ðŸ¤". Take a look:

Also Read | German Foreign Minister Calls Trump 'unscrupulous' For Urging Americans To 'vote Twice'

Kylie on her professional front

Kylie Jenner is one of the few celebrities in Hollywood who have launched their own business ventures. While stars like Sandra Bullock and Kate Hudson have already made it big in the business world and have managed to maintain a successful balance between both their careers, Kylie Jenner, too, has managed to hit the high notes with her cosmetic company, Kylie Cosmetics. Reportedly, the company has been valued at $800 million by Forbes.

Launched in November 2015, Kylie Cosmetics is headquartered in California, Los Angeles. It was reported in 2019 that Kylie Jenner sold 51 percent stakes of her cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics, becoming the youngest billionaire in the world. According to reports, the new owners of Kylie Cosmetics are in charge of the marketing side and Kylie Jenner will remain the public face and ambassador of Kylie Cosmetics.

Also Read | WHO's Weekly Report Shows Impact Of COVID In Worst-affected America As Compared To World

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.