Lagaan Star Rachel Shelley Returns To Indian Screens After 22 Years

Rachel Shelley is a popular English actress who rose to fame by playing the role of Elizabeth Russell in Lagaan. The movie was also nominated for the Oscars. In the film, she was seen offering cricket lessons to the villagers ahead of their match with the British.

3 things you need to know

Rachel Shelley will make her comeback after more than 20 years.

She will be seen sharing the screen with Barun Sobti, Harleen Sethi, and others in an upcoming series.

The series has been titled Kohrra and will release on July 15.

Lagaan fame Rachel Shelley to mark her comeback after 22 years

Decades after her appearance in Lagaan, Rachel is all set to entertain her fans with her upcoming web series Kohrra. The show will stream on Netflix from July 15. It is helmed by Sudip Sharma. After the announcement of the show, fans have been intrigued to watch her character in the investigative drama.

(Rachel Shelley is all set for her power-packed performance in the series Kohrra. | Image: IMDb)

The trailer of this thought-provoking series was released yesterday (July 6) and it gave a brief glimpse of Rachel Shelley. She was seen getting emotional and breaking down due to an incident. More details about her character are yet to be revealed but it somehow seemed promising to the fans.

Kohrra trailer promises epic crime saga

Going by the trailer, Kohrra begins with two young people discovering a dead body in the fields of Jagrana in Punjab. Following the murder, the cops are called to take the matter into their own hands. Check the trailer below.

They begin their investigation and find out that the victim was an NRI. The video further showed a glimpse of the investigation and drama around the twisted murder mystery. The trailer also featured extreme violence..