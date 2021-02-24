Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar To Share Screen Space In The Remake Of Lionsgate Play, 'Casual'

Lara Dutta and Prateik Babbar have been signed as two of the lead cast members of the Hindi remake of a popular American comedy-drama series, Casual. Lionsgate Play’s first Indian original, Casual will also include many other famous and talented artists whose names have not been revealed yet. Read further ahead to know more about Lara Dutta and Prateik Babbar's Casual remake.

Lara & Prateik join the Casual remake cast

According to reports by PTI, talented actors Prateik Babbar and Lara Dutta will be seen together in the Casual remake and it will be directed by one of the prolific filmmakers of the industry, Kunal Kohli.

The Casual remake will be Lionsgate Play’s first original series of drama, crime, action, comedy series for the South Asian and Indian markets. Global streaming platform STARZ has collaborated with Lionsgate Television (LGTV) for the series and the STARZ President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch stated in a statement that partnering with LGTV to kick off their first original series curated for the Indian and South Asian market was the next step in making their offering for their subscriber base who resonated with their bold, unique and defining series that made up their ‘Best of Global SVOD’ content strategy.

Lionsgate Television Group Chairman Kevin Beggs stated that the release of Lionsgate Play’s first slate of original series in India would mark the next logical step in the betterment of the platform. It was further stated that their ability to kick off the Lionsgate Play original slate with the remake of a great intellectual property like ''Casual'', with a renowned director and world-class stars, showed what they could achieve through the continued collaboration of their STARZ, Lionsgate Television and Lionsgate India businesses.

Rohit Jain, Managing Director South Asia and Networks, made a statement that they were excited to launch their first line-up of original series with a great slate of accomplished writers, directors and actors as they continue to broaden and diversify their strong and exceptionally well-curated content offering.

Lionsgate films

Some of the Lionsgate movies include Why Did I Get Married?, My Best Friend's Girl, Crash, Undiscovered, Slow Burn, The Big Wedding, Nurse 3D, the Railway Man, They Came Together, The Prince, Vice, The Duff, Point Break and many others.

