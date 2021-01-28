Kenan Thompson To Juggle Between SNL And New NBC Comedy Series

Kenan Thompson went on to make a name for himself as one of the regular cast members of Saturday Night Live (Or SNL) post his stint on the hit Nickelodeon show, Kenan and Kel. But now, it would appear as if Kenan Thompson will be seen returning to the realm of sitcoms with a show titled Kenan, but, he will be reportedly equally involved an invested in the activities related to the eponymous weekly sketch show. As per a report on The Hollywood Reporter, the SNL sketch artist/writer will be seen juggling between the two shows. The schedule timings will be adjusted accordingly in order to accommodate both of Thompson's commitments, for whom he will have to keep flying to and from New York City, which is home to the famed Rockefeller Center (Where SNL is filmed) and the LA-based studio where Kenan will be filmed presumably in front of a live audience.

Also Read: John Mulaney Investigated By Secret Services Due To His 'SNL' Monologue

What else did the report say:

Also Read: Alec Baldwin Leaves Twitter, Says, 'Twitter Is Like A Party Where Everyone Screaming'

As per the very same report, Thompson was quoted sharing that he and Chris Redd, who is his co-star on the show, have only pulled off this feat once thus far and will take a call in the future if Kenan is given a continuation or season renewal order by the network. On the subject of juggling between the two, the actor/comedian was quoted saying that he was of the opinion that as long as he can, he should be able to adhere to two jobs at the same time. Additionally, he was also quoted saying that if departure feels like a natural occurrence to him, he will accept it.

About Kenan Thompson's NBC comedy series:

Also Read: Adele And Simon Koneckie Finalise Their Divorce 2 Years After Announcing Their Separation

As per the very same report on The Hollywood Reporter, Kenan Thompson's NBC comedy series, which is simply titled Kenan, will debut on February 16. The show in question also features Kenan's long-time collaborator and friend, Chris Redd, and will be filmed in Los Angeles. It is said that the runtime of the show will be close to 30 minutes, much like a majority of the situational comedy shows (Or sitcoms) out there. Further details regarding the same, such as what is the show about, who are the supporting characters and who will be directing it are yet to be revealed by the representatives of the relevant parties.

Also Read: Kenan Thompson All Set To Take Charge On 'America’s Got Talent' And Replace Simon Cowell

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.